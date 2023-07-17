Ajman Bank has announced the appointment of Mustafa Mohammed Saeed Al Khalfawi as the new Chief Executive Officer, who will start his new post from 1st of September 2023.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Bank, said, “We are delighted to welcome Mr. Al Khalfawi as the CEO of Ajman Bank. He is a highly experienced and accomplished banker with a proven track record of leadership and success. We are confident that with his extensive experience, in-depth market understanding and leadership acumen, he will continue to drive Ajman Bank’s growth while delivering exceptional results for our stakeholders, investors and customers.”

Speaking about his new position, Mr. Al Khalfawi expressed his utmost gratitude and excitement, stating, "It is a privilege and honor to assume this role, and I eagerly anticipate the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead. I am sincerely grateful to the Board of Directors for their unwavering trust in me during this crucial time. Ajman Bank has been an integral part of the UAE economy providing exceptional Sharia-compliant financial solutions and services across its institutional businesses. With a solid foundation, a robust business strategy, and a dedicated team of experts, our goal is to further elevate Ajman Bank's achievements and propel it to new heights of growth."

With over 20 years of strong experience in corporate and consumer banking, Al Khalfawi is an accomplished, versatile, and results-driven corporate and investment banker. He, with his profound industry knowledge, leadership experience, and emphasis on innovation, customer-centricity, and operational excellence, will be instrumental in driving Ajman Bank towards greater success.

