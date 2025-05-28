Ajman Bank has announced the appointment of Tahir Turksoy as the Head of Fintech & AI within the Consumer Banking Division, effective 7 April 2025. In his new role, Tahir will report directly to Faizal Kundil, Head of Consumer Banking, and will lead the bank’s digital transformation initiatives, reinforcing Ajman Bank’s strategic commitment to innovation and customer-centric digital banking.

Tahir Turksoy brings over 20 years of profound expertise in seamlessly integrating business objectives with cutting-edge technology. His proven track record encompasses the development and execution of comprehensive digital transformation strategies, the creation of robust online and mobile platforms, the digitization of branch operations, and the implementation of solutions deeply rooted in customer needs. His strategic acumen and analytical capabilities have consistently empowered organizations to foster innovation, elevate customer experiences, and optimize digital business models.

Commenting on the appointment, Faizal Kundil, Head of Consumer Banking at Ajman Bank, said: “We are delighted to welcome Tahir to Ajman Bank. His extensive expertise in fintech and digital transformation will be invaluable as we continue to reimagine and enhance the banking experience for our customers. This appointment reflects our ongoing commitment to building a digitally advanced and innovation-led consumer banking business.”

Prior to joining Ajman Bank, Tahir was the Head of Digital at National Bonds Corporation, where he played a key role in elevating digital distribution, streamlining customer onboarding, and accelerating growth through digital-first product offerings. His leadership contributed to increased acquisition and fund mobilisation through tech-enabled engagement.

Tahir has also held senior roles at some of the region’s leading financial institutions including Mashreq Bank, First Gulf Bank, and DenizBank, where he led transformative digital banking projects, from branch digitisation and mobile banking to open finance integration and self-service banking optimisation.

