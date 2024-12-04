Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Airbus has appointed Eid Al Qahtani as Airbus President for the new Regional Headquarters in Riyadh, underlining the company’s long-term commitment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and the wider region.

Airbus’ Regional Headquarters located in Riyadh represents an expansion of the company’s commercial, defence, space and helicopter businesses in the KSA and beyond. Since the 1970s Airbus has significantly grown its presence in the KSA, continuously increasing its contribution to the Kingdom's aviation and aerospace sector. Currently, Airbus employs more than 350 people in the KSA, 30% of which are Saudi nationals and the remainder represented by over 30 nationalities.

Al Qahtani will focus on strengthening partnerships with governments and stakeholders while driving new business in the region. With more than 20 years of leadership experience, including as Head of Operations for Airbus Helicopters in Riyadh, Al Qahtani brings a deep industrial expertise to the position.

Wouter Van Wersch, President Airbus International, commented: “We are privileged to see Eid Al Qahtani leading our operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as President for Airbus from our new Regional Headquarters in Riyadh. Al Qahtani brings valuable insights to the country’s ambitious goals and he understands the importance of local talent development. His proven track record in successfully leading projects in the region makes him a perfect fit for this role.”

Al Qahtani added: “I am honored to be leading Airbus from our new Riyadh Headquarters and look forward to further consolidating Airbus’ presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which is a most strategic market for us. Our aim is to continue supporting Saudi Arabia’s long-term goals, whilst inspiring the next generation of Saudi leaders in the aerospace sector.”

In January 2024, Airbus signed an Industrial Participation (IP) agreement with the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) to support the growth of the industrial ecosystem in alignment with the Saudi Vision 2030, aimed at diversifying the nation's economy. This agreement includes the transfer of technology and expertise to local companies, such as SAAMS (SAMI Airbus Aircraft Maintenance Services), the joint venture between Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) and Airbus, which serves as the key driver for industrial localisation in the KSA.