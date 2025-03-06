Cairo, Egypt – Ahmed Lotfy, Managing Director of Allianz Insurance Company - Egypt, has been elected to the Administrative Committee of the Egyptian Compulsory Motor Insurance Pool for a three-year term. This appointment underscores the Egyptian Insurance sector’s commitment to leveraging experienced leadership to enhance efficiency and drive sustainable growth.

With over two decades of leadership in the insurance industry, Lotfy has played a pivotal role in shaping market strategies and driving operational excellence both locally and internationally. His expertise spans insurance operations, strategic growth initiatives, and market development, complemented by specialized training in management and strategic planning. His appointment reflects the industry’s confidence in his ability to contribute to the continued advancement of Egypt’s insurance sector in line with global best practices.

This achievement further strengthens Allianz Egypt’s position as a progressive insurer of choice, creating real value to stakeholders, which reaffirms its commitment to innovation, industry growth, and the development of top-tier leadership contributing to the ongoing enhancement of market efficiency.

The Administrative Committee of the Egyptian Compulsory Motor Insurance Pool, established by Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) in 2019, comprises seven senior executives from insurance companies and cooperative insurance associations. Members, who holds top leadership positions in their respective companies, are responsible for electing the Committee Chairman from among them.