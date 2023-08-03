Dubai: AI-driven mobile and web advertising platform, Globale Media, has appointed Ahmed El Gebaly as the regional head of the MENA region. At Globale Media, he will be pivotal in making critical decisions in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) market. With digital penetration skyrocketing in the Middle East and North Africa, newer horizons will lead to more exciting opportunities in digital marketing. Ahmed has more than 7 years of experience in the Finance and Digital Marketing industries and has previously worked with some well-known international organisations.

Bhavesh Talreja, Founder and CEO, of Globale Media, said, “We are super excited to continue our growth in MENA. With Ahmed El Gebaly’s appointment as the regional head, we mark an important milestone in our journey to bolster our global vision. Ahmed holds extensive experience working within rapidly scaling organizations and digital marketing and advertising technology.”

Ahmed said, “The MENA region is full of opportunities to explore especially the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) area where it has the highest purchasing power parity all over the globe, especially in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). I’m looking forward to making Globale Media one of the leading and biggest networks in the region that can be trustworthy amongst all the digital marketers and clients too.”

