Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Adyen, the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, today announced a change in leadership in its UAE region. Daumantas Grigaravicius will take over the commercial management and strategic planning for Adyen in the region as the new Head of Middle East, replacing Sander Maertens, who’s transitioning to a global commercial role.

Grigaravicius brings over 13 years of diverse experience in the fintech industry to his new role. He began his career in the UK, holding various commercial positions in the payments sector before transitioning into leadership roles in the Netherlands, Sweden, Greece, and Bulgaria. After relocating to the UAE in 2018, Grigaravicius served as the Country Manager for Ebury, a subsidiary of Banco Santander, where he played a pivotal role in securing the first-ever Category 3D license under the DFSA. More recently, he was General Manager Middle East at Triple-A, a series A startup backed by Sequoia and Shorooq Partners, where he helped customers embrace digital currency payments.

“I’m excited to step into the role of Head of Middle East. With the solid foundation built by Sander and the incredible team here, we’re poised to deepen our commitment to UAE businesses, helping them grow through innovative and seamless payment solutions locally and globally,” said Daumantas Grigaravicius.

Maertens, in his new role as SVP Global Commerce, will continue to drive Adyen’s global commercial impact as the financial technology platform of choice for enterprise businesses. He will focus his efforts on identifying key opportunities for Adyen’s offering within the entertainment, hospitality and travel industries. During Maertens’ 15 years at Adyen, he has helped to successfully establish the company’s business offering and local presence in Latin America and the Middle East.

“It’s a proud moment to bid farewell to my current role after opening this office and building a strong local foundation," said Maertens. “The goal that brought me here, to extend Adyen’s reach and capacity to solve complex problems for our customers in the region, has been realized, and I’m excited to start a new chapter with Adyen globally."

About Adyen

Adyen (ADYEN:AMS) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Meta, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft.