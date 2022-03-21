Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank shareholders elected a new board of directors during the annual general meeting that was held on Thursday, March 17, 2022. ADIB shareholders approved the cash dividend of 31.1155 fils per share, which represents 48.5% of the bank’s net profit for the fiscal year ending 31st December 2021.

During the meeting, ADIB general assembly also approved the board of directors’ report, the auditors' report and the financial statements for the year 2021 in addition to other management decisions.

ADIB Board members, who were elected for a three-year term include:

H.E. Awaidha Al Khaili

Khalifa Matar Al-Mheiri

Al-Mheiri Najib Youssef Fayyad

Abdulla Ali Musleh Al Ahbabi

Al Ahbabi Faisal Sultan Al-Shuaibi

Al-Shuaibi Abdul Wahab Al - Halabi

- Maha Mohamed Al Kattan

H.E. Jawaan Awaidha Suhail Al Khaili, ADIB’s Chairman, commented: “We are pleased to announce the election of a new Board of Directors that includes a number of prominent leaders in business, strategy, and the financial and banking services sector. We looking forward to their contribution to further consolidate ADIB’s position as a leading bank in the Islamic banking sector. I also extend my thanks and gratitude to the previous board of directors who have been on duty from 2019 till 2020 for their precious efforts in supporting the bank's progress over the past years.

“ADIB succeeded in keeping pace with the commercial activity improvements, as it recorded a strong financial performance. ADIB was able to gradually reduce the provisions taken by the bank in 2020 by 27% to conclude 2021 with a strong and resilient financial position. The capital adequacy ratio reached 18.6%, which exceeds the directives of the Central Bank to a good extent.”

Al Khaili added that the ADIB’s balance sheet grew by 7% to AED 137 billion, and the value of deposits increased by 8% to AED 110 billion. The return on shareholders' equity also increased to 14.3%, which is an outstanding performance that was mainly based on growth in revenues and reduction in costs.

Nasser Al Awadhi, ADIB’s Group Chief Executive Officer, said: “A quick look at ADIB's financial statements reveals that 2021 was a positive year in terms of net profit, revenue, capital and returns. This was achieved thanks to a combination of factors including revenue growth, an effective cost control strategy, and an improved macroeconomic environment. Despite the continued challenges caused by low profit rates in the market, we maintained the highest rate in the market for net profit margins “NPMs” of 3.25% thanks to the lower cost of financing supported by higher balances in current and savings accounts.”

Al Awadhi added that ADIB’s distinguished performance came as a result of the strategic review that the bank conducted to enhance the growth process and prepare the bank to keep pace with future requirements. In 2021, ADIB made significant progress in its strategic initiatives. ADIB continued to accelerate its investments in products, services and technology.

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank had announced a 45% YoY growth in its net profit to AED 2.3 billion during the fiscal year 2021. These results were driven by strong revenue growth, continued improvement of cost base and reduction in provisions for financing and investment losses. The bank’s revenues in 2021 recorded growth of 4% to AED 5.5 billion, because of an increase in income from non-financing activities by 9%. The successful implementation of cost control processes and continuous investment in digital initiatives contributed to a decrease in operating expenses by 8% year-on-year, which led to an improvement in the cost-to-income ratio by 5.1 percentage points to 40.7%.

About ADIB

ADIB is a leading Islamic bank with more than AED 133 billion in assets that was established in 1997 with its shares traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). Over 1 million customers benefit from its large distribution network of 70 branches and more than 500 ATMs. The bank also offers world-class online, mobile and phone banking services, providing clients with seamless digital access to their accounts 24 hours a day. ADIB provides retail, corporate, business, private banking and wealth management solutions. ADIB remains one of the leading banks in the recruitment, development and promotion of local talent. The bank has one of the highest Emiratisation ratios with more than 40 percent of the bank’s workforce being UAE Nationals. ADIB has presence in six strategic markets: Egypt, where it has 70 branches, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Sudan, Iraq and Qatar.

Named “Best Islamic Bank globally” by The Financial Times’ The Banker publication and Best Bank in the UAE by Forbes, ADIB has a rich track record of innovation, including introducing the world’s first digital Islamic bank for youth and being the first bank in the UAE to enable account opening through facial recognition.