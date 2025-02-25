Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: SEDCO Capital, a global Shariah-compliant and ESG-led asset management and advisory firm, announced today the appointment of Mr. Abdulwahhab Abed as Chief Executive Officer. This decision follows a successful tenure as Acting CEO, during which he demonstrated strong leadership and a proven ability to deliver exceptional results.

Mr. Abdulwahhab Abed brings over 18 years of professional experience, having held multiple leadership positions, including board memberships in several companies. Within SEDCO Capital, he has taken on various key roles, most recently serving as Chief Business Development Officer. He holds an MBA in Finance from the McCallum Graduate School of Business at Bentley University in the United States, where he also earned his bachelor’s degree in Finance and Accounting.

SEDCO Capital praised Mr. Abdulwahhab Abed’s efforts during his tenure as Acting CEO, highlighting his strong leadership in navigating the company through a challenging period and reinforcing its position as a leading asset management firm. In its statement, the company noted: “Through his leadership, Mr. Abdulwahhab oversees the execution of investment strategies designed to create sustainable value for clients while maintaining full commitment to Shariah principles and responsible ethical investing.”

The company also highlighted the significant growth SEDCO Capital achieved under his leadership across various sectors. The number of newly launched investment funds surged by 350%, assets under management grew by 50%, and net profit increased by 72%. Additionally, the company introduced 24 new investment funds and products, including 15 real estate investment funds. During this period, SEDCO Capital also launched its ambitious three-year strategy and was recognized as a “Best Workplace” for the period from October 2024 to October 2025. SEDCO Capital concluded its statement by expressing its strong confidence in Mr. Abdulwahhab Abed’s ability to drive continued success and wished him all the best in his new role as CEO.

--Ends--

About SEDCO Capital

SEDCO Capital is a global, Shariah-compliant, and ESG led asset management and investment advisory firm. Our investment philosophy is underpinned by three Ps: principles, partnership, and performance. We provide clients with investment solutions through a dynamic asset allocation process across diversified asset classes that deliver strong risk-adjusted returns. By adopting a global view to investing while looking through the lens of our proprietary Prudent Ethical Investment (PEI) approach, an integration of Shariah-compliant and Responsible Investment principles, we provide our clients with unparalleled global access to investments across developed and emerging markets, including Saudi Arabia, in alignment with their investment objectives. In 2014 we proudly became the first Saudi company and the world’s first Shariah-compliant asset manager to become signatory to the UN Principles of Responsible Investment (UNPRI) and we continue to be recognized for our commitment to responsible investments. SEDCO Capital oversees over $9.9 billion in total assets under management (AUM) and is headquartered in Jeddah with offices in Riyadh, Dubai, London, and Luxembourg. SEDCO Capital is licensed by the Capital Market Authority (License No. 11157-37).

The Firm’s headquarters is in South Tower, Red Sea Mall, King Abdulaziz (Malik) Road, PO Box 13396 Jeddah 21491, Saudi Arabia. Find out more at www.sedcocapital.com.

For further information, please contact:

Maha Ali Abul-Ola

Vice President, Corporate Communications

SEDCO Capital

Email: mahaa@sedcocapital.com