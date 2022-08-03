PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- 500 Global, a leading U.S.-based venture capital firm, today announced that it has hired Saskia Howard as Head of Strategic Relations. Howard, most recently Director of External Relations at SoftBank Investment Advisers, joins 500 Global as the firm continues to scale globally and identify new opportunities across markets and product solutions.



As 500 Global expands its investments to include later stages, Howard will collaborate with global asset allocators to drive key strategic initiatives.



“Saskia has an impressive track record of building and scaling global funds and strategic initiatives; her unique experience and perspective will help us accelerate our global growth strategy,” said Courtney Powell, Chief Operating Officer and Managing Partner at 500 Global. “We are thrilled to welcome Saskia to the team and look forward to partnering with her on many key initiatives.”



“I was drawn to 500 Global because of the firm’s outstanding credentials, which include investing in 51 unicorns, and the opportunity to reinvest as its companies mature and scale,” said Howard. “As a firm investing at different stages of a company's growth, 500 Global has unique offerings that allow it to unlock long-term value. I’m excited to be joining the team and can't wait to further our mission of uplifting people and economies around the world through entrepreneurship.”



Howard joined SoftBank in the early stages of the SoftBank Vision Fund, where she partnered with the Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer and leadership team on strategy and execution to help build one of the world’s largest regulated asset managers for technology investments.



Prior to SoftBank, Howard was Director of Institutional Client Coverage at UBS Asset Management, responsible for some of the firm’s highest profile sovereign and institutional relationships across Europe, Central Asia, Middle East and Africa.



About 500 Global

500 Global is a venture capital firm with $2.7B in assets under management that invests in founders building fast-growing technology companies.



We focus on markets where technology, innovation, and capital can unlock long-term value and drive economic growth. We work closely with key stakeholders and advise governments and corporations on how best to support entrepreneurial ecosystems so startups can thrive. 500 Global has backed over 5,000 founders representing more than 2,600 companies operating in 81 countries. We have invested in 51 companies valued at over $1 billion and 140+ companies valued at over $100 million (including private, public and exited companies). Our 140+ plus team members are located in more than 20 countries and bring experience as entrepreneurs, investors, and operators from some of the world’s leading technology companies.



*All figures are as of 3/31/22 and are based on internal data which has not been externally verified. Please see www.500.co for additional information.



