Kuwait City - 4Sale, Kuwait’s leading online classifieds platform, announces the appointment of Khaled Gomaa as its new Chief Technology Officer.

Khaled’s appointment is further proof of 4Sale's ability to attract world-class senior talent as it consolidates its status as Kuwait’s leading classifieds platform, powered by advanced technology and with innovative products.

Khaled’s remit involves overseeing product development and technology. From listening to the users’ voice, to coining their issues and building solutions to tackle them. His team is there to uncover 4Sale’s biggest opportunity and use state of the art technologies to realize it.

Khaled joins 4Sale from elmenus, Egypt's second-largest food delivery platform, where, as CTO, he built a culture of collaboration between tech and business to solve the company’s biggest problems like increasing its success rate by 48% while optimizing the cost by 72%.

Previous roles include CTO at CONNY, one of Germany's top tech startups, and Engineering Manager at AppLift, Germany’s second-largest AdTech company by revenue.

A natural entrepreneur, Khaled also co-founded Speakol - the first native advertising platform in the MENA region, serving millions of visitors across major news websites; Elves - an AI-assisted concierge service; and Mash, a startup builder that later became the technical arm of a local venture capital firm.

A seasoned tech leader with 16 years’ experience across all stages of business growth, Khaled has a strong passion for creating products that drive business value. He founded his first company at 18 years old and has since contributed to various technology-driven projects, including social media, marketplaces, AdTech, LegalTech, chatcommerce, and ecommerce sectors.

Across his career, Khaled has worked with systems and platforms handling billions of requests, and startups searching for the optimum product-market fit; providing him with vast experience to develop solutions meeting corporate and customer goals.

Tarek Sakr, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of 4Sale, said:

"We are thrilled to welcome Khaled as our new Chief Technology Officer as we continue to drive innovation and elevate our technology to provide the leading classifieds service in Kuwait. Khaled's diverse experience in multiple sectors and companies will be a valuable asset to the team and we are excited to leverage his expertise to further our growth."

Khaled Gomaa, Chief Technology Officer of 4Sale, said:

"I am delighted to join Kuwait’s leading classifieds platform and advance its product and technology. 4Sale is a market leader that I have always admired, and I look forward to playing a part in taking its success to new levels.”

Today’s announcement follows a record trading performance in 2023 for 4Sale, following the Company’s expansion to 197 categories, and with over 90% of the Company’s sales now online - up from 65% as recently as 2019.

