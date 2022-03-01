Doha:– Park Hyatt Doha, a luxury hospitality pioneer and sophisticated luxury retreat in the cultural heart Msheireb Downtown Doha, announced the expansion of its leadership team. The new executive lineup includes seasoned professionals that will lead the hotel’s journey to excellence, with Mr. Roger Saad taking the helm as the hotel’s General Manager, Mr. Deep Sindhi taking over the position of Director of Sales and Marketing, and Mr. Steffen Schnetzke stepping in to continue the hotel’s journey towards culinary excellence as the Director of Food & Beverage and Culinary.

New General Manager, Mr. Roger Saad is an industry trendsetter bringing with him considerable experience. With an MBA in Hospitality Administration/Management from Ecole Superieure Internationale de Savignac, France, Mr. Saad has embarked on his career journey with Hyatt Hotels & Resorts, previously holding senior leadership positions at Concorde Hotels & Resorts in France, Four Seasons Hotel Beirut, Park Hyatt Dubai and Park Hyatt Paris Vendôme. Driven by creativity and innovation, he is determined to lead the strategic direction for the hotel and coordinate all departments to guarantee a harmonious hotel operation as well as excellence in delivery. He aspires to lead by example and inspire his team to thrive and give their full potential to offer guests an unforgettable experience.

On his plans and goals in his new position, Mr. Saad said: “With the world cup in Qatar just around the corner, I am honored to join Park Hyatt Doha. My vision is to continue to lead the hotel to being well positioned not only in Qatar but also internationally, especially within the GCC countries to offer our guests a fantastic experience during this landmark year. My priorities for this year will be to bring the right clientele and brands to experience the true essence of luxury synonymous of the Park Hyatt brand.”

A highly accomplished and luxury focused Sales and Marketing leader, Mr. Deep Sindhi is a seasoned industry professional. With more than a decade experience in the hospitality sector, Mr. Deep Sindhi launched his career in the most exclusive luxury hotels in Dubai such as Armani Hotel Burj Khalifa, Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts followed by a move to Doha as Assistant Director of Sales and Marketing at the St. Regis Doha, before joining Dusit Doha Hotel as Director of Sales and Marketing in 2019. He holds an advanced certificate from Harvard Business School in Strategic Marketing Management, in addition to a BBA Honors Degree in hospitality and Business Management, as well as a higher diploma in International Hotel Management from Hotel Institute Montreux, Switzerland.

As Director of Sales and Marketing, Mr. Sindhi is responsible for setting the commercial strategy of Park Hyatt Doha. He manages a team of 12 people, and oversees the Sales, Marketing and Events Departments, which are all committed to the highest standards of service and delivery.

Commenting on his new position and his goals, Mr. Deep Sindhi said: “Building on Hyatt’s vision, we aim to secure Park Hyatt Doha’s position as the preferred destination for global travelers flocking to Doha for the most anticipated event in 2022. Our hotel is uniquely positioned as an intimate and exclusive luxury destination for both business and leisure guests. He added: “For this year, we will strive to create memorable moments for our guests at Park Hyatt Doha, to create an inspiring sanctuary, a place to welcome guests with unique warmth and exuberance and raising the bar on the hospitality industry in Qatar and beyond across our range of five star facilities and services.”

Mr. Steffen Schnetzke is a seasoned and motivated leader with more than 19 years of culturally diverse experience. He is currently the Director of F&B & Culinary at Park Hyatt Doha and has been an instrumental leader of the Park Hyatt global family since May 2016 and Hyatt international since 2014.

Mr. Schnetzke holds a master’s degree in Culinary Arts from IHK Potsdam University. He is dedicated to ensuring guests of Park Hyatt Doha experience the most luxurious culinary journey. As part of his role, he oversees the hotel's food service operations, including the stand-alone restaurants within the hotel property as well as training and developing his culinary and food and beverage associates. He is also responsible for growing revenue and maximizing business opportunities and takes pride in prioritizing the customer experience and service level amongst his team members.

Speaking about his goals in his new position, Mr. Schnetzke said: “Our firm belief is that, with the expertise and talent we have in the Park Hyatt, we should be the trendsetting hotel in Qatar. We take our F&B quite seriously, hence we will be significantly expanding our culinary offerings. There will be a wide range of revamps including healthy workplace take-out options, family-oriented brunches, as well as fun driven dining offers to cater all community needs.”

Since joining Park Hyatt Doha in 2018, his restaurants have won multiple prestigious awards, including the Best Japanese Restaurant 2021 award for Sora restaurant from the 2021 Doha Dining Awards, and the Favorite Qatari Restaurant award 2020 for Opus from the Doha Dining Awards.

-Ends-

For media enquiries, please contact:

Walaa ElKadi, PR Manager, Qanect: walaa.elkadi@qanect.com

About Park Hyatt Doha

Park Hyatt Doha is a sophisticated retreat located in Msheireb Downtown Doha, the world’s first sustainable downtown regeneration project.

With bespoke guest experiences, Park Hyatt Doha is the place to be for people who savour subtle elegance, opening a gateway to the best of life at the heart of Doha.

The hotel brings to Doha the understated luxuries that the Park Hyatt is famous for around the world, presenting 187 distinctive guest rooms and suites, three restaurants, and a terrace lounge. In addition to more than 2,000 square meters of meeting and event space, the hotel also offers 1,750 square meters of recreation and leisure facilities, including a pool, spa, and fitness center.

For more information on the Park Hyatt brand and its range of properties worldwide, visit www.hyatt.com/parkhyatt and connect with the Park Hyatt brand on Facebook and Instagram.

About Park Hyatt

Park Hyatt hotels provide discerning, global travelers with a refined home-away-from-home. Guests of Park Hyatt hotels receive quietly confident and personalized service in an enriching environment. Located in several of the world's premier destinations, each Park Hyatt hotel is custom designed to combine sophistication with understated luxury. Park Hyatt hotels feature well-appointed guestrooms, world-renowned artwork and design, rare and immersive culinary experiences, and signature restaurants featuring award-winning chefs. There are currently 50 Park Hyatt hotels in the following locations: Aviara , Auckland, Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Beaver Creek, Beijing, Buenos Aires, Busan, Canberra, Changbaishan, Carlsbad, Chennai, Chicago,Doha, Dubai, Guangzhou, Hamburg, Hangzhou, Hyderabad, Istanbul, Jeddah, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Kyoto, Los Cabos, Maldives, Mallorca, Melbourne, Mendoza, Mexico City, Milan, Moscow, New York, Ningbo, Niseko, Hanazono, Paris, Saigon, Sanya, Seoul, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Siem Reap, St. Kitts, Sydney, Taipei , Tokyo, Toronto (under renovation), Vienna, Washington, D.C., Zanzibar, and Zurich.

For more information, please visit parkhyatt.com. Follow @ParkHyatt on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and tag photos with #LuxuryIsPersonal.

About Msheireb Properties

Msheireb Properties is a real estate company and a subsidiary of Qatar Foundation. The company was established as a commercial venture to support the Foundation's aims, as well as the goals of Qatar's 2030 Vision.

Msheireb Properties' mission is to change the way people think about urban living and improve their overall quality of life, through innovations that encourage social interaction, respect for culture, and greater care for the environment

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022