PHOTO
Cairo, Egypt: OPay Egypt, the leading fintech and electronic payments company, has announced the opening of its first “OPay” store in Egypt in the Downtown area in the 5th Settlement, to offer all the company’s services and products for individuals and corporates.
The move comes as part of OPay’s expansion plan in the Egyptian market and capitalizes on the success the company has achieved last year through distributing tens of thousands of Points – of – Sale (POS), and increasing its vendors and retailers, becoming the fastest growing company in the fintech and e-payments market, just one year after its launch in Egypt.
Hesham Ezz El-Din, Digital and Cards Business line director at OPay Egypt said that the company is “thrilled to be launching its first OPay store in the Egyptian market, one of the largest markets in the Middle East and Africa, as part of the company’s bid to keep up with the direction of the Egyptian state towards financial inclusion and digital transformation and Egypt 2030 vision.”
Through the store, Ezz El-Din said the company’s clients will be able to recharge their phone’s balance and make electronic payments for a number of services including paying mobile phone bills, as well as paying their utility bills and paying tuition fees for schools, universities and a host of other services.
He said that the company will gradually open more stores across many of the Egyptian cities and governorates to serve a wider client base, in addition to adding electronic collections services through coordinating and partnering with other companies in the same field.
Last month, OPay won the ‘Best New Point-of-Sale Payments Service Provider’ award from the London based ‘The Global Economics’ institution, specialized in providing detailed performance analysis of companies in various financial and business sectors.
-Ends-
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.