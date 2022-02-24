Kuwait, Kuwait City: This year Ooredoo Telecom, the first to introduce innovative digital services in Kuwait, stands out from the annual competition in February and on the occasion of the country’s independence and liberation anniversaries, through the launching of its National Day TVC as a commemorative gift to Kuwait and its people titled "Kuwait’s Good Jealousy”.

Given the key role children play in determining social progress, and in view of the national focus on building generations adhering to national identity, listening to them and preparing them to be active citizens and ambassadors of the State of Kuwait is essential and a core value of Ooredoo Kuwait.

“Kuwait’s Good Jealousy” comes as part of Ooredoo’s corporate social responsibility program, and in its constant efforts to enhance the feeling of belonging to the community through sharing the dreams and voices of its children. Hence, fostering active and responsible citizens contributes to the process of developing a sustainable future and better Kuwait.

The national TVC intended to ignite the feelings of good and positive jealousy for their homeland among members of society, making children its main character, and encouraging them to dream, innovate and vision. The ambitious children of Kuwait are the next generation who will contribute efficiently and effectively to the future quality of their communities locally, nationally and globally. The TVC also promotes a sense of social responsibility.

Commenting on the launching of the TVC, Naser Al-Abdullah – Manager-Advertising and Branding at Ooredoo Kuwait, said: “Kuwait has always been known for its heroes who raised its name in various fields and events held locally, regionally and internationally. They have always been the loudest voice in events worldwide. Today, Ooredoo carefully listens to these children and sheds light on their aspirations and passionate dreams. Today, Ooredoo confirms that dreams are the first step towards success, that the will is fueled by encouragement, and that children are the future.”

“We seize every opportunity to share the community’s pride in their homeland. Today, we celebrate the independence of the State of Kuwait, appreciating the country we live in, and honoring youth.” Al-Abdullah added.

It is worth noting that Ooredoo has also launched a website link that allows each person to register and share his dream and vision for the future Kuwait, www.ooredoo.com.kw/portal/ar/kuwaitgoodjealousy.

About Ooredoo Kuwait:

Ooredoo Kuwait was established in December 1999 as the second operator in the country. Today, since then, the company offers mobile, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of customers and businesses. The company operates number of telecom operators in the region: Ooredoo Algeria, Ooredoo Tunis, Ooredoo Maldives, and Ooredoo Palestine. Ooredoo Kuwait is a member of the international Ooredoo Group based in Doha, Qatar.

For Media Inquiries:

Nazem Al-Ghabra- Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

PO Box 613, Safat 13007, Kuwait

E-mail: nghabra@ooredoo.com.kw

