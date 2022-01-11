Dubai, UAE: Ooredoo Qatar, a part of Ooredoo Group – a leading international communications company operating across the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia, announced that Fortinet, a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, has been chosen to deliver its Secure SD-WAN solution to boost Ooredoo’s Enterprise EDGE portfolio.

Enterprise EDGE is Ooredoo’s managed SD-WAN service that allows enterprise customers to create a network by mixing and matching services from a wide range of WAN connections. Having transformed its network to be SD-WAN ready, Ooredoo offers a new capability unrivalled by traditional connectivity services.

By leveraging Fortinet Secure SD-WAN, Ooredoo now has access to a security-driven networking approach that consolidates SD-WAN functionality and next-generation firewall security in a single offering. This approach fits squarely with Ooredoo’s objectives to allow business customers to leverage the Ooredoo Advantage, thereby making Ooredoo ‘Best for Business’.

“Ooredoo is a problem solver with the best ICT solutions to address business challenges,” said Thani Ali Al Malki - Executive Director Business at Ooredoo Qatar. “In an entrepreneurial environment faced with increasingly sophisticated security challenges, the peace of mind inherent in Enterprise EDGE built on Fortinet solution will reassure business customers across Qatar, which will then contribute to the complete customer satisfaction for which we aim.”

Fortinet Secure SD-WAN is designed to improve user experience and simplify operations at the WAN edge. This will provide Ooredoo’s customers with a secure SD-WAN solution that integrates next-generation firewall with advanced SD-WAN networking functionality to effectively protect customers’ data and applications along with a high level of visibility, reporting, control and scalability. It also can be added on top of any standard connectivity services such as National IPVPN, Business Internet, Business Broadband or Mobile Broadband.

As one of the first service providers in the market to offer an in-country SD-WAN solution, Ooredoo’s technical capability means that the new forms of managed customer premise equipment (CPE) will add value to conventional connectivity services by providing enhanced SD-WAN networking features such as application-aware traffic steering, dynamic path selection with service-level agreement (SLA) measurements, and self-healing capabilities.

“We are pleased to strengthen our partnership with Ooredoo Qatar, and enable them to provide secure SD-WAN services to its customers,” said Alain Penel, Regional Vice President – Middle East, Fortinet. “Through our unique security-driven networking strategy which tightly integrates an organization’s network infrastructure and security architecture, Fortinet is enabling Ooredoo with the capability to scale its network and change without compromising security operations while providing superior end-user experience and higher performance to support business customers in their digital transformation efforts.”

Additional Resources

Watch how Fortinet makes possible a digital world you can always trust, and view how the Fortinet Security Fabricplatform delivers broad, integrated, and automated protection across an organization’s entire digital infrastructure.

Read more about how Fortinet customers are securing their organizations.

Learn more about Fortinet’s free cybersecurity training, an initiative of Fortinet’s Training Advancement Agenda (TAA), or about the Fortinet Network Security Expert program, Security Academy program, and Veterans program.

Learn more about FortiGuard Labs threat intelligence and research or Outbreak Alerts, which provide timely steps to mitigate breaking cybersecurity attacks. Read more about Fortinet’s FortiGuard security services portfolio.

Engage in the Fortinet User Community (Fuse). Share ideas and feedback, learn more about our products and technology, and connect with peers.

Follow Fortinet on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram. Subscribe to Fortinet on YouTube.

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) makes possible a digital world that we can always trust through its mission to protect people, devices, and data everywhere. This is why the world’s largest enterprises, service providers, and government organizations choose Fortinet to securely accelerate their digital journey. The Fortinet Security Fabric platform delivers broad, integrated, and automated protections across the entire digital attack surface, securing critical devices, data, applications, and connections from the data center to the cloud to the home office. Ranking #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide, more than 530,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. And the Fortinet NSE Training Institute, an initiative of Fortinet’s Training Advancement Agenda (TAA), provides one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry to make cyber training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, or FortiGuard Labs.

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is Qatar’s leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people’s lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.

For full details of all corporate plans, pricing and offers, ring the Ooredoo business team on 800 8000 or see ooredoo.qa/business.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022