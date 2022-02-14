Kuwait, Kuwait City: Enthusiasts of adventure, speed and motorsports were on a date with a thrilling atmosphere at the RoadRush, which was designed according to the highest safety standards under the strategic sponsorship of Ooredoo Telecom, the first to introduce innovative digital services in Kuwait, last Friday, February 11, 2022 at Kuwait Motors Town (KMT).

Driven by its belief in empowering women through sport, hence, both women and sport have the power to change the world and inspire, Ooredoo Kuwait sponsored the spectacular sporting event, RoadRush.

Stemming from their shared vision, Ooredoo worked hand in hand with RoadRush to distinguish the festival through featuring female champions, and shading lights on Kuwaiti women athletes as role models.

Nazem Al-Ghabra, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications, Ooredoo Kuwait, said: “Ooredoo has always been known for its power in speaking to youth in a language they understand, and creating hope through offering the community the platform to better express themselves and share their talents with the world.”

“RoadRush was yet another success to Ooredoo that achieved our ultimate objective and mirrored our core values of; caring, challenging and connecting.” Al-Ghabra added.

RoadRush has gained immense popularity since its inaugural edition in 2011. The festival’s main purpose was to promote a culture of women empowerment and offer women the space to unleash their deep-rooted talents and passions for speed in a fair competitive environment.

Women had the lion’s share of the festival, which shed light on their abilities and skills on the racing tracks, as they excelled on the field of sports.

More and above, the festival’s entertainment agenda was rich and full of activities to leverage the visitors’ experience. Thus, an array of events and activities took place including; RoadRush Market, GP circuit race, McLaren experience, drag racing, drift show and experience and live concert.

