In line with the efforts undertaken by Sur Industrial City to explore business opportunities for the local SMEs with leading companies, the Oman India Fertiliser Company (OMIFCO) has signed three handling agreements with local companies under the supervision of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates – Madayn. This step comes within OMIFCO’s efforts to provide new opportunities for the local companies and enhance partnership and integration approaches.



Along the same lines, Sur Industrial City aims at presenting effective growth enablers for the local companies by exploring collaboration opportunities with major companies. These efforts shall allow the local SMEs to deliver products and services with required specifications and standards to meet the needs of the leading companies operating in the industrial city, which will eventually contribute to the growth of these SMEs and create job opportunities for the Omani cadres.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022