PHOTO
- The Kingdom takes another step towards a digital society
RIYADH: – The Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC), Saudi Arabia’s digital regulator, has announced the launch of two new Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs). The licensing of Integrated Telecom Mobile Company (Salam Mobile) and Future Networks Communications (Red Bull Mobile) doubles the number of MVNOs in the Kingdom’s market to four.
Speaking on the sidelines of the global technology conference LEAP22, which is taking place in Riyadh from 1 to 3 February, Deputy Governor of Regulation and Competition at CITC, Eng. Omar bin Abdulrahman Al-Rejraje highlighted the significance of the development: “Expanding the telecom service market is an important step towards transforming the Kingdom into a digital society, in line with Saudi Vision 2030. The entry of two new players to the sector will also promote competition and ensure the product offering and customer experience continues to improve.”
Companies with MVNO licenses rent infrastructure from service providers to offer customers services such as voice calls, mobile internet and SMS messaging. The first MVNO licenses in the Kingdom were granted in 2014 to Virgin Mobile KSA and Etihad Jawraa. The new entrants will compete for business in the largest ICT sector in the Middle East and North Africa, with a market size of SAR144 billion at the end of 2021.
As a 'G5 regulator', recognized by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), CITC has a long-term objective of enhancing and stimulating the investment environment of the telecommunications sector - of which the issuing of new licenses is central.
-Ends-
For further press inquiries please contact the following:
The Communications and Information Technology Commission
Saeed H. AlGhamdi
Shghamdi@citc.gov.sa
Twitter: @CITC_SA
Website: www.citc.gov.sa
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.