Muscat, OMAN and Manama, BAHRAIN: Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABRE), the leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, and Eihab Travels, Oman’s leading IATA accredited travel agency, have announced a new multiyear technology agreement to help transform the travel experience in Oman.

While travel is showing signs of recovery in Oman, this new long-term agreement will see Eihab Travels deploy Sabre’s latest technology and best solutions to drive growth, boost revenue and transform its business. The agency will now use Sabre’s next-generation travel agency desktop, Sabre Red 360, to deliver an intelligent and consultative service to travellers, create compelling shopping experiences for customers and provide an enhanced level of expertise to respond to evolving travellers demands.

“The travel landscape has evolved dramatically following the pandemic, and that required a fresh outlook at our digital transformation and technology investments,” said Dinesh Poojary, General Manager, Eihab Travels. “Sabre has the technology and innovation strategy to support our goals, advance our technology and operations and enable our digital transformation to compete on a global level.”

As part of its strategic plans to transform the future of travel, Sabre recently announced multiple intelligent solutions, such as Sabre Travel AI and its intelligent retailing engine, which will be infused across its technology platform to power the future of personalized travel.

“We have been working to empower our customers to be ready for recovery,” said John Mathew, Oman County Manager, Sabre Travel Network Middle East. “We are excited to partner with such a committed, forward-thinking partner like Eihab Travels that clearly understands the role technology plays in travel’s recovery – and we remain committed to equipping the agency with the most innovative solutions to achieve its goals”

Sabre has been working with many leading travel companies in The Sultanate of Oman to enable them to leverage market trends and provide latest technologies and solutions that enrich the traveller’s experience.

-Ends-

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveller experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre’s technology platform managers more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About Eihab Travels

Eihab Travels is Oman’s leading IATA accredited agency. Established in 1978, Eihab Travels has grown from its humble beginnings to a comprehensive travel solutions provider over the years. Today, the company offers a wide range for services in the travel and tourism industry, ably supporting an ecosystem of the Oman tourism industry, whilst providing individuals and corporates in Oman, the best of world services when it comes to travel, ticketing, holidays, and ancillary services.

Operating Four distinct business lines, the company offers Airline Ticketing, Outbound and Inbound travel solutions & Car rental. Each business line is independently managed by highly trained, dedicated & motivated professionals to deliver complete and efficient services.

Eihab Travels is owned and managed by the OHI Group of Companies – a diversified business group in Oman engaged in a spectrum of business operations including telecommunications, marine, oilfield equipment and services, electronics, construction, advertising, hotels, insurance, entertainment network, travel, and tourism, amongst others

Sabre media contact:

Fatin Said

Fatin.said@sabre.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022