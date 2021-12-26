In line with its commitment to provide all sorts of support to young Kuwaiti entrepreneurs, and to nurture national talent, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) has signed a two-year sponsorship agreement with TM Football Academy.

This sponsorship comes as part of NBK’s efforts to promote public health and the practice of sports, underscoring its commitment towards delivering on its social responsibility and striving to achieve sustainable development.

TM Football provides extensive football training for children and gives them the opportunity to elevate their game with top level coaching by Mr. Talal Al-Munayes who is certified by UEFA and other official football entities worldwide.

On this occasion, Mr. Abdullah Alnajdi, Marketing Segment Manager, Consumer Banking Group at National Bank of Kuwait said: “We are keen to play a proactive role in nurturing national talent and supporting young Kuwaiti entrepreneurs.”

“We have been consistently sponsoring sports entities that contribute to promoting the practice of sports and nurturing Kuwaiti talents, reflecting our efforts to encourage healthy and active lifestyle, as part of our strides towards achieving sustainability,” he added.

Alnajdi accentuated that NBK maintains solid partnerships with Kuwaiti entrepreneurs that aim to encourage and provide them with the required solutions and expertise for the success of their business.

TM Football provides trainees with professional analysis of everything related to football to help them understand the strategic element of the game and decision-making. In addition, it offers them training on the technical skills for better movement and ball control, and works to improve their physical fitness for the game.

It is worth mentioning that National Bank of Kuwait has a leading position and plays a vital role in supporting private sector enterprises in Kuwait in the areas of social and economic sustainability and entrepreneurship. The bank is also committed to maintain this role and boost its noticeable impact in providing the necessary support to develop entrepreneurship and creativity among youth and all national cadres.

