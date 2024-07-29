A testament to its dedication to fostering a vibrant work culture where employees can develop their skills and grow both professionally and personally, National Finance, the leading finance company in the Sultanate of Oman was honoured with the prestigious ‘Best Employer Brand’ award at the Employer Branding Awards - Oman 2024 ceremony, held at Crowne Plaza Muscat. The award was graciously accepted by Manal Al Raisi, Head of Human Resource at National Finance, on behalf of the company, amidst a distinguished gathering of dignitaries and industry luminaries.

The Employer Branding Awards, hosted by Employer Branding Institute in collaboration with the World HRD Congress, celebrate organizations in the country that excel in employee engagement, talent acquisition, and management, consistently providing exceptional growth opportunities for their staff. At the heart of National Finance’s success is its resolute commitment to cultivating a robust workforce of skilled professionals who embody the company's excellence and expertise.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Tariq Suleiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer at National Finance, said, “We are deeply honoured to receive the Best Employer Brand award, which recognizes our dedication to enhancing the employee experience at National Finance. Our focus has always been on empowering our employees, nurturing and developing local talent, and ensuring their contributions are valued and acknowledged. We firmly believe that investing in our people is an investment in a brighter and more prosperous future for the Sultanate of Oman.”

Achieving a remarkable Omanisation rate of 91.01%, National Finance has been persistently building a resilient Omani workforce, prioritizing training initiatives so as to boost capabilities, improve workflows and elevate customer service standards. Recognizing the importance of clear career progression pathways, the company offers a variety of skill development opportunities, including workshops, training programs, and mentorship. The company also provides sessions on personal advancement and mental health, making a lasting impact on employees. Furthermore, National Finance is committed to maintaining a healthy work culture, ensuring employees to enjoy a balanced work-life dynamic and have access to resources and support at all times. This comprehensive approach to employee satisfaction is designed to help National Finance's staff to achieve their full potential.

In cultivating a dynamic workforce, National Finance underscores its commitment to the nation’s sustainability agenda, aligning with the goals of Oman Vision 2040. Sustainability is a foundational pillar of the company’s ethos, extending beyond environmental initiatives to encompass local talent development. By investing in continuous learning and professional advancement, National Finance not only enhances employee competences but also fortifies the national workforce, making sure they are well-prepared to face challenges and drive sustainable socio-economic progress within the country.

Receiving this accolade underscores National Finance’s pledge to being an employer of choice, fostering a workplace environment built on trust, team spirit, camaraderie, and growth. As the company continues to make significant strides in the finance sector, it remains dedicated to employee development, contributing to a promising future for the country.