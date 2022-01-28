The interactive, app-based service provides immediate access to Nahdi's extensive network of 2,500 pharmacists for a free live consultation anytime, anywhere

This offering compliments Nahdi’s existing suite of service channels, including its 1,151 brick-and-mortar stores, and is testament to its unwavering commitment to providing a seamless omnichannel experience to all its Guests

In conjunction with the launch, the Company set a new Guinness World Record for the largest attendance of a virtual pharmaceutical conference in a day by hosting all the 2,371 pharmacists providing the ‘Ask the Pharmacist’ service at one given time

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia : Nahdi Medical Company, Saudi Arabia’s largest pharmacy retail chain and growing healthcare services platform, completed today the roll-out of its ‘Ask the Pharmacist’ service; an electronic service providing free virtual consultations with a Nahdi pharmacist to Guests, anytime, anywhere.

This is the latest addition to Nahdi’s continuously evolving suite of services, bringing the full end-to-end health and wellbeing ecosystem to the fingertips and doorsteps of its Guests, and aligning the company with multiple Vision 2030 targets around digital transformation and facilitation of access to healthcare services.

Speaking on the launch and Nahdi’s pivotal efforts in driving digital transformation, Mr. Yasser Joharji, Chief Executive Officer at Nahdi Medical Company said: “Digital transformation is a key pillar of Vision 2030 and Nahdi is entirely committed to not just supporting this mandate, but also to see it through to fruition. We believe that access to quality health and well-being services should be fast, seamless, but most importantly, available to all and are certain that the service will support achieve just that.

Through the ‘Ask the Pharmacist’ service, our community of 2000+ pharmacists will be available at our Guests’ fingertips to address their health and wellbeing needs, beyond the barriers of time and place. With a capacity to host over 2000 pharmacists virtually, our e-pharmacist services remain unmatched. Our Guests are at the top of our mind and heart and that is why we have been steadfast in disrupting the sector and providing a true seamless omnichannel experience.”

On setting a new Guinness World Record, Mr Joharji added, “Our recognition by Guinness World Records is testament to our market leading position and continued innovation towards enhancing our Guests experience. I would like to thank the Guinness World Records team and our exceptional talents that continue to deliver unparalleled value to our Guests.”

The power of digital transformation in increasing the accessibility of quality health and wellbeing services is tremendous. Over the years, Nahdi remained committed to providing superior quality care with complete online and offline optionality. The “Ask the Pharmacist” service will make Nahdi services available to an even wider audience.

Hani Ismail, Chief Marketing Officer at Nahdi Medical Company said, “The launch of the ‘Ask the Pharmacist service marks Nahdi’s continued commitment towards the lifelong relationship that we have with our Guests. We are, and always will, be a Guest-centric company. It is this commitment and passion to provide our Guests with the best experience that drives us towards leveraging technology to improve access to health and wellbeing services. The “Ask the Pharmacist” service is an addition to our well-established omnihealth offerings designed to meet the comprehensive needs of our Guests. The seamless integration of all our services will significantly contribute to further transforming the delivery of health and wellbeing service to millions across the Kingdom and beyond. As leaders in the retail pharmacy sector, Nahdi has the service that no other pharmaceutical company or healthcare network in the world has - to connect over 2000 pharmacists with the community. Nahdi is here to help and serve as a partner to the Ministry of Health in its digitalization efforts and look forward to working together closely to enhance patient accessibility.”

The official launch of the service took place today at the Fairmont Hotel in Riyadh, in collaboration with Guinness World Records.

The invitation-only event was in celebration of a recently set record by Nahdi where 2,371 Nahdi pharmacists participated in an online discussion on recent and future trends in the pharmaceutical industry, showcasing the strength of Nahdi’s pharmaceutical workforce and the company’s capabilities in catering to its Guests larger pharmaceutical needs.

The ‘Ask the Pharmacist’ service will now be available for all Nahdi Guests across the Kingdom.

For further information, or to avail "Ask the Pharmacist", kindly visit Nahdionline.com or download the Nahdi app from the App Store or Google Play

-Ends-

About Nahdi Medical Company (Nahdi)

Nahdi Medical Company is a purpose-driven healthcare and wellbeing company with a heart. It is the largest retail pharmacy chain in Saudi Arabia with a growing healthcare services platform. The Company was established in 1986 as a sole proprietor of two stores in Jeddah and today, operates 1,151 stores in 144 cities in Saudi Arabia, including two polyclinics and seven express clinics.

Serving more than 100 million Guests yearly, Nahdi’s Guest-centric philosophy ensures all Guests have access to high quality and competitively priced products and services across healthcare, medicine, wellness, mom & baby products, beauty and other FMCG goods. Leveraging the latest technologies and supply chain innovations, Nahdi aims to bring the full health and wellness ecosystem to the fingertips and doorsteps of all its Guests.

Nahdi empowers and equips its employees with in-depth training opportunities across the business, to ensure every employee unlocks their potential. Beyond the business, Nahdi always looks to make a positive impact on the community through thoughtful and meaningful corporate social responsibility initiatives from awareness campaigns to personalized health solutions.

Over the past 35 years, Nahdi has received numerous awards and has been celebrated for its positive work culture and commitment to local communities. Highlights include being consistently ranked Top 20 “Great Place to Work" in Asia & KSA since 2014 and ‘Best Community Development Award at the Gulf Sustainability and CSR Awards’ in 2018.

Nahdi exists to add beats to its Guests’ lives every day.

For more information, please visit: www.nahdi.sa/en

Follow us on social media: @nahdihope @nahdihope @nahdihope

