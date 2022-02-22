A team, led by Paul Adair, Director of Product Management overseeing Infoblox's solutions for service providers, will be welcoming visitors at Stand 5I60, and demonstrating how to enable the modern telco cloud, deliver 5G speed and performance, increase topline revenue, and reduce operational costs

DUBAI, UAE: Infoblox, the leader in DNS management and security, will be attending the 2022 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona from Monday 28th February to Thursday 3rd March (Infoblox’ Stand: 5I60, 5th Floor).

At the event, Infoblox will present its portfolio of cybersecurity and DNS management solutions to customers and partners serving the ISP and carrier ecosystem. Infoblox solutions for service providers power the telco cloud, which enables secure, reliable and speedy connectivity that drives revenue and customer loyalty. More than 225 service providers across mobile, cable, and broadband rely on Infoblox for core network, security and value-added services.

Infoblox is the leader in next generation DNS management and security. More than 12,000 customers, including over 70% of the Fortune 500, choose Infoblox to scale, simplify and secure their hybrid networks, to meet the modern challenges of a cloud-first world. It’s solutions are specifically designed to deal with the security and management challenges of the new hybrid, highly distributed network environments.

How Infoblox helps ISPs to smoothly transition to 5G

Paul Adair, Director of Product Management, will be demonstrating how to enable the modern telco cloud and how Infoblox can help service providers to deliver 5G speed and performance, increase revenue and reduce operational costs.

Infoblox’s cloud-first networking technology provides carrier-grade security, five-nines reliability, and ultra-low latency - all the capabilities telcos need to create a better quality of service, enhance the brand, and smoothly transition to 5G-based services.

Specifically, Infoblox’s ‘cloud first’ technology approach to DNS management and network security helps ISPs and carriers handle some of the most outstanding challenges that service providers are facing in their transition to 5G. Infoblox provides:

High-performance, secure DNS caching to fuel 5G speeds and drive loyalty while reducing the risk of data exfiltration and malware propagation.

Authoritative DNS and IP Address Management that provides the foundation for dynamic next-generation telecommunications services.

Comprehensive infrastructure security that not only improves security effectiveness, but also elevates SecOps efficiency.

Automation of core network services across virtualization and orchestration platforms, that increases scalability and maximizes telco cloud ROI.

Flexible service provider licensing that helps improve service delivery and allows efficient network growth while minimizing technology risk and cost.

Easy to attach value-added network and security services that increase ARPU, deliver solid predictable ROI, and protect B2B and B2C customers.

About Infoblox

Infoblox delivers the next-level network experience with its Secure Cloud-Managed Network Services. As the pioneer in providing the world’s most reliable, secure and automated networks, we are relentless in our pursuit of next level network simplicity. A recognized industry leader, Infoblox has more than 12,000 customers, including over 70% of the Fortune 500. Learn more at https://www.infoblox.com.

