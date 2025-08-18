Cairo: The 37th edition of the "Sahara 2025" Exhibition and Conference, the largest agricultural exhibition in Africa and the Middle East, is scheduled to take place from September 14-16, 2025. Organized by Informa Markets Egypt, the event will be held at the Egypt International Exhibition Center in New Cairo. This year's edition will be under the patronage of the Egyptian Cabinet and several key ministries, including the Ministries of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, Water Resources and Irrigation, Industry and Transport, Investment and Foreign Trade, and Environment, as well as the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI). The event reaffirms its role as a vital platform for modernizing the agricultural sector and promoting local and international cooperation and investment.

The exhibition is a pivotal annual event that brings together key players in the agricultural sector from more than 20 countries, including China, India, Italy, and Turkey. With sponsorship from leading companies and institutions like the Agricultural Bank of Egypt, National Bank of Egypt, Kafr El Zayat for Pesticides & Chemicals, Evergrow, El Sewedy Watanya, Techno Seeds, Techno Chem, and Tanta Motors, the event will feature over 90 speakers and is expected to attract more than 20,000 visitors, 5,000 conference participants, and over 350 exhibiting companies, as well as several specialized educational programs.

Sahara 2025 will also feature the launch of the “International Buyer Programme," which has been strategically expanded to include key markets in the Middle East alongside the African continent. As part of this program, the exhibition will welcome delegations from prominent countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iraq, Kuwait, Algeria, and Jordan. This programme is designed to support Egyptian exhibitors, enhance export opportunities for local agricultural products and services, and strengthen regional and international trade partnerships.

Beyond the international mission, the exhibition will also host a wide range of local buyers this year from various governorates, including Beni Suef, Minya, and Fayoum. There will also be a notable presence of farmers and farm owners from all over Egypt. This broad participation highlights the pivotal role of "Sahara" in promoting agricultural development and expanding business networks at both local and international levels.

In this context, Ms. Hanaa Yousef, Sahara Exhibition Director, stated, "We are proud of the active role Sahara plays in driving agricultural development both locally and regionally. This edition continues our journey to highlight smart agricultural technologies that open new horizons for investment, in line with the state’s plan to increase its agricultural exports by 20% this year."

The exhibition is being held during a significant period of growth in Africa's agribusiness industry. The African Development Bank estimates that this market reached approximately $280 billion in 2023, with the Egyptian market alone accounting for an estimated $35 billion. Furthermore, the sector is projected to grow to $1 trillion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of 19.94%, positioning the Egyptian agricultural sector as a prime investment opportunity.

To capitalize on this growth, Sahara 2025 will present a dedicated area (Start x Sahara) for startups and innovative projects for the first time, in collaboration with “Entlaq”. This initiative aims to equip startups with the necessary tools to expand and attract investors. To achieve this, the area will host panel discussions on investment opportunities, helping local companies secure more capital and achieve their desired expansion. These efforts contribute to fostering a knowledge- and innovation-based economy, in line with the objectives of Egypt’s Vision 2030.

This is complemented by the exhibition's broad coverage of agricultural sectors, including fertilizers, seeds, water management, agricultural machinery, Agri-tech, and post-harvest processes. This year, a new specialized sector for animal health and feed has also been introduced. This diversity attracts a wide audience of agricultural stakeholders, such as farmers, investors, agricultural engineers, government representatives, consultants, and food manufacturing companies, solidifying its position as a comprehensive platform that connects various segments of the agricultural sector. The event will also include a smart application designed to facilitate and maximize the visitor experience.

This edition will feature a series of services designed to meet the sector's needs. These include the "Sahara Technical Conference," which will address the latest sustainable agricultural practices, investment and trade, and agricultural water management and irrigation systems. Additionally, the "Matchmaking Programme" will connect exhibitors looking to export with hosted buyers from Europe, Asia, and Africa, ensuring they achieve tangible returns on their investment.

The exhibition will also present "The Women in Agri Networking Event," the agricultural consultation zone, and specialized technical workshops. One key workshop, titled “Good Agricultural Practices and Sustainable Development”, will be presented by Dr. Mamdouh Issa, Managing Director of AHDO and the food safety and sustainable development expert, along with a group of skilled trainers. Another workshop will be held in collaboration with the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, titled "Zhejiang Agricultural Machinery in Egypt."

It's worth noting that the Sahara exhibition, first launched in 1987, has evolved into a key annual platform that seamlessly combines product showcases with scientific content. Through specialized seminars and workshops, the event highlights the latest innovations in the agricultural sector, solidifying its role as a key driver of knowledge and trade in Egyptian agriculture.