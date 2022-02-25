Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi’s premier lifestyle and business destination, has officially welcomed the highly-anticipated new Apple Store at The Galleria Al Maryah Island, which opened its doors at 5pm on Friday 25th February.

On Thursday 24th February, Mubadala’s Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer, Khaldoon Al Mubarak, led a delegation of Mubadala’s senior leadership on a tour of Al Maryah Island to witness first-hand the Island’s exponential growth and wide variety of exciting offers now available, as well as the upcoming developments.

The new Apple store, which is the fourth to open in the UAE, cements Al Maryah Island as Abu Dhabi’s premier lifestyle and business destination, that brings together an award-winning international financial center with the best of retail, hospitality and wellbeing, as the region’s most sought-after hub to work, live, shop and play.

Commenting on the announcement, Musabbeh Al Kaabi, CEO of Mubadala’s UAE Investments platform, said: “We are proud to welcome the new Apple store to Al Maryah Island, further enhancing the Island’s world-class offer. Al Maryah Island has truly surpassed expectations as a premier lifestyle and business destination with its phenomenal growth over the past decade and this is even more evident with the opening of the new Apple Store. It is testament to our forward-thinking approach and complements the variety of offers across Al Maryah Island for tech companies and international businesses who are increasingly showing interest in coming to the Island.”

David Robinson, Chief Executive Officer of Al Maryah Retail Company, said: “We are really excited to be welcoming such a globally renowned technology brand to Al Maryah Island. At AMRC, we always seek partnerships that will continue to offer our esteemed guests exceptional shopping, dining and entertainment, and curate unforgettable experiences that unite and build communities. We are committed to creating a positive and active environment for visitors and look forward to welcoming additional stores and offers to both The Galleria and Al Maryah Island.”

About Al Maryah Island

Al Maryah Island is Abu Dhabi’s business and lifestyle destination. It is designated as Abu Dhabi’s International Finance Center and is an international financial free zone that offers businesses the ideal landscape to invest, grow and thrive.

This unique 114-hectare cosmopolitan is home to Abu Dhabi Global Market, the award-winning IFC and governing authority of Al Maryah Island. Features include retail and dining offerings, premium hospitality and world-class healthcare with Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. Al Maryah Island is surrounded by a striking waterfront promenade, which hosts some of Abu Dhabi’s most exciting events.

The combination of offerings sets this destination as a business-friendly place with a progressive ecosystem that fosters innovative thinking and collaboration. Whether a UAE resident, a visitor from the GCC or abroad, an investor or business partner, Al Maryah is a place to experience the city at its most dynamic, offering a truly exceptional experience.

About Mubadala Investment Company

Mubadala Investment Company is a sovereign investor managing a global portfolio, aimed at generating sustainable financial returns for the Government of Abu Dhabi.

Mubadala’s $243.4 billion (AED 894 billion) portfolio spans six continents with interests in multiple sectors and asset classes. We leverage our deep sectoral expertise and long-standing partnerships to drive sustainable growth and profit, while supporting the continued diversification and global integration of the economy of the United Arab Emirates.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Mubadala has offices in London, Rio de Janeiro, Moscow, New York, San Francisco and Beijing.

For more information about Mubadala Investment Company, please visit: www.mubadala.com

