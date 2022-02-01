PHOTO
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Malaysian Palm Oil Council sees that the Middle East region will continue to be an important export destination as it has shown consistent growth in consumption of specialty fats and, due to its nutritional qualities and functional attributes, palm oil is expected to benefit from this trend.
Studies conducted by Malaysian Palm Oil Council indicate that the UAE palm oil market is expected to reach 400,000 tonnes by 2025, and Malaysia is keen to capitalize on this wave of demand by working closely with government authorities and trade bodies in the UAE and through offering new opportunities for production and distribution partnerships between Malaysian exporters and local companies in the UAE.
So what explains the growing popularity and demand for palm oil?
Wan Aishah Wan Hamid- CEO, Malaysian Palm Oil Council explains “Palm oil, is estimated to be in around 50 percent of products used by consumers on a daily basis and has come to be an integral raw material in the beauty, oleochemical and biodiesel industries, and is even used for pharmaceutical products. It also helps prevent the occurrence of wrinkles and fine lines and delays aging. The use of palm oil in the commercial food industry is extensive because of its lower cost and higher oxidative stability, which helps extend the products shelf life.”
Said Wan Aishah Wan Hamid continues: “The UAE, like other modern, progressive nations in the world, recognizes the importance of sustainable development and environmentally conscious consumerism. These are values embedded in Malaysia’s own approach to trade and economic engagement, we are now strengthening our sustainability commitment with the adoption of a nationwide Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil (MSPO) certification program, which has been made mandatory since 1 January 2020.”
The introduction of the MSPO certification has substantially raised the bar on the sustainability of palm oil while protecting the economy and ecology as part of Malaysia’s commitment to fight the threat of climate change and drive responsible growth.
