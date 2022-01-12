Registration is now open for Middle East Energy Dubai 2022

Dubai, UAE : Middle East Energy Dubai, the most reputable and comprehensive energy event in the MENA region, has confirmed registration is now open for the live and in-person event, which returns to the Dubai World Trade Centre from 7 – 9 March, under the theme of guiding you through the energy transition.

Held under the patronage of HH Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and hosted by the UAE Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure, the event is expected to attract over 18,000 energy professionals for the three-day conference and will feature five key product sections. These include Smart Solutions, Renewable and Clean Energy, Critical and Backup Power, Transmission and Distribution, and Energy Consumption and Management to be discussed.

Azzan Mohammed, Exhibition Director, Middle East Energy, said: "This year, our focus is on providing the industry with the solutions to navigate the energy transition. Following the discussions at COP26, we want to provide a platform for energy leaders and professionals to meet and shape the future of the energy landscape by providing opportunities to reconnect, discover the latest products and showcase innovative solutions to deliver cleaner energy and supply sustainable power.”

Informa, organisers of the event, have confirmed over 800 global exhibitors will participate in the 47th edition of the energy showcase, with marquee brands including Lucy Electric, Cummins, Emirates Transformers, Ducab, Riyadh Cables Group and Bahra Cables Company set to showcase a range of solutions and technologies to accelerate the path to the energy transition.

The in-person element of the event is supported by the Global Energy & Utilities Forum, which will provide a platform for industry experts to discuss thought leadership, collaboration, and solutions for meeting the energy shift within the sector through a series of high-level strategic panels, technical sessions, roundtable discussions and workshops.

Confirmed panellists include Eng. Jamila Matar, Director – Energy Department, League of Arab States; Stephan Gobert, Senior Vice President – Hydrogen AMEA, ENGIE; Michael Mair, VP Growth and Development, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Wood; Lina Osman, Head – Sustainable Finance, Africa & MENAP, Standard Chartered; Sabrin Rehman, Managing Director – Head of Sustainability, Middle East & Africa, HSBC; Maximilian Jarrett, Africa Program Manager, International Energy Agency; Sowunmi Olabole II, Office of the Senate, National Assembly – Nigeria; Michael Geissler, Chief Executive Officer, Berlin Energy Agency; Graham Hallett, Development Director, Marjan Island.

As part of the Forum, the focus of discussion will be on developing a roadmap to decarbonisation, an insight into the energy systems of the future, the green hydrogen opportunities in the MENA region, funding of the energy transition, the rise of sustainable finance, powering the African continent with renewable energy, grids of the future, energy efficiency focus and decarbonising industries.

"We are pleased to be able to bring together these high calibre speakers for the 2022 edition of the Global Energy & Utilities Forum. Their wealth of knowledge and industry insights will provide an invaluable opportunity to hear first-hand from experts on themes such as decarbonisation, finance, investment, digitalisation, and new technology,” said Mohammed.

In addition to Global Energy & Utilities Forum, a series of Technical Sessions will provide valuable knowledge on critical topics dominating the headlines within the energy community. World-class technical experts will lead sessions, sharing industry best practices across four core pillars of the energy sector, including Digitalisation & Smart Grids, Renewables, Green Hydrogen, and Energy Storage.

Rounding out the conferences at this years’ edition of Middle East Energy is the InterSolar Middle East Conference. This year's focus will be on photovoltaics, PV production technologies and solar thermal technologies. Since its foundation, Intersolar has become the most important industry platform for manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, service providers and partners of the global solar industry.

As part of Informa's commitment to providing the highest hygiene and safety levels, the event will again take place under the protocols introduced via the company’s Informa AllSecure health and safety mandate. The enhanced measures include 35 guidelines covering all aspects of cleaning and hygiene, social distancing measures, and the use of PPE, screening, and a track and trace in conjunction with local authorities.

“After the difficulties of the last two years, we’re delighted to be once again providing an event that answers the questions being asked within the industry and offers direction to meet the challenges of the energy transition,” concluded Mohammed.

Sponsors include Perkins, Baudouin, Newage Stamford AVK, and Rieloo UPS at the years' event.

To register for the event, please click on the following link, https://bit.ly/3sgQLjR

-Ends-

About Middle East Energy (MEE)

Middle East Energy (MEE) enjoys a 46-year legacy as a leading global energy industry event.

By catering to the entire product spectrum of the power industry, from critical and backup power to energy storage and management, year after year, the event attracts a more diverse audience of professionals seeking to source products from multiple sectors, drive cost-effectiveness and efficiency, and move projects forward.

MEE has been an essential part of the Middle East's economic expansion, connecting business and introducing new products to the region to build infrastructure, real estate, and commerce.

MEE is now helping governments, organisations and SME’s diversify the generation and supply of energy and build a sustainable future.

Media Contact

JAMES LAKIE

General Manager

Tel : +971 4 365 2711

E-mail: james.lakie@shamalcomms.com

Office 3208, Indigo Icon Tower

Cluster F, Jumeirah Lakes Towers

PO Box 502701 | Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Website: www.shamalcomms.com

A member of the ECCO Communications Network

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022