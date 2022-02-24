Dubai, UAE: While many factors contribute to Dubai’s leading position as an all-round economy, the emirate's booming real estate property is becoming a bellwether sector, owing to a diverse portfolio of prime properties that work in its favor.

From elegant villas and fully serviced apartments to premium penthouses, the high-end luxury realty segment, in particular, boasts a massive choice spectrum, propelling the emirate as an attractive investment hub compared to other international cities in the world.

Currently, the Dubai high-end residential segment is marching ahead with spectacular growth—a significant number of affluent investors and world’s wealthiest move into Dubai to make the most of the unique luxury living experience it offers, as well as the exceptional cosmopolitan ambience.

This surge in demand stems from the country's exemplary handling of the pandemic, the resounding success of the ongoing Expo 2020 Dubai, and flexible long-term visa options being offered by the UAE government to investors.

Dubai’s luxury property market recorded the third highest price growth among global cities in 2021. 5,205 apartments and 552 villas were sold in the fourth quarter of 2021, with deals valued at AED 17.07 billion. And AED 3.4 billion were transacted in Palm Jumeirah, which is the highest sales volume for this period, based on data from Dubai Land Department. Palm Jumeirah itself drove 5% of the AED17.07 billion city-wide luxury properties transactions during Q4 2021.

The Palm Jumeirah also known as the eighth wonder of the world, is a man-made island, with a palm tree-inspired form, consisting of a trunk with 17 fronds all crowned by a circular crescent. Located off the coastal area of Jumeirah Beach, this is a posh community and is home to some of the biggest multicultural celebrities and high-net-worth individuals from around the world. As Dubai’s premier coastal estate, Palm Jumeirah’s fronds features ultra-luxurious residences, varying from apartments, townhouses and luxury villas. Within the 17 fronds in Palm Jumeirah very few of them have signature villas. The Frond G features an exclusive collection of 13 Signature villas and 3 Double Signature villas, which 6 of them have been developed by Alpago Properties.

The Frond G neighborhood is a one of kind, thanks to an array of posh residential villas that offer world-class amenities, a unique view of the iconic Atlantis and Royal Atlantis residences. And this is also one of the shortest Frond in the Palm which makes it surrounded by the freshest blue waters of the Arabian Gulf in the area. The uniqueness of the Frond G help this shortest Frond in the Palm to be heralded as Billionaire's Row of the Middle East. The term refers to a belt of luxury “pencil” skyscrapers located in the 47th Street of Manhattan in New York and to a street of 66 luxury mansions located in The Bishops Avenue in London. “There is the 57th Street in Manhattan, the Bishops Avenue in London and soon the Palm Jumeirah Frond G will be added on the list as the Middle East Billionaire’s Row” said Murat Ayyildiz, Alpago Group Chairman.

Today, billionaires of the world seek out prime properties for sale in Dubai like never before. The Palm Jumeirah having the finest waterfront lifestyle in the heart of Dubai is a top destination for the ultra-high-net-worth individuals. By its uniqueness, the Frond G is emerging as a serious candidate to the top neighborhoods in the world also known as “Billionaire’s Row”. As per the Alpago Group Chairman, this is about time that the Middle East will have its own “Billionaire’s Row”, and it will be located in the Frond G of Palm Jumeirah.

-Ends-

About Alpago Group

Alpago Group is a Dubai-based conglomerate specializing in the ultra-high-end segment in the Middle East and Europe.

Its subsidiaries Alpago Properties, Alpago Contracting, and Alpago Homes operate within the high-end real estate industry, F1rst Motors is a luxury cars showroom, and Milad operates within the jewelry industry. The Group maintains the trust of multinational investors across the world—from London to Turkey and all the way to Dubai through its alliances with leading global brands within the industries it operates in.

The Group established itself as a major actor of the ultra-high-end luxury segment by being able to provide exclusive and refined products within various industries while responding to the sophisticated demand of its elite clientele.

About Alpago Properties

Alpago Properties is a fully owned subsidiary of Alpago Group. Since its inception, Alpago Properties has specialized in high-class luxury residential real estate in the Middle East and Europe.

Alpago Properties are developed with only top contractors such as award-winning architects Foster & Partners. By partnering with the best architects, interior designers, builders, artists, and artisans, Alpago Properties aim to build architectural masterpieces and unique projects to set new global benchmarks within the ultra-high-end real estate segment.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Rain Dimalanta

Marketing & PR Specialist

rain@newperspectivemedia.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022