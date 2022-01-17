Doha, Qatar : Microsoft and Atos, two leaders in cloud technology, have expanded their 20+ year global alliance to Qatar to jointly address the accelerated pace of digital transformation and the opportunities of the cloud, supporting their largest customers and other prospects in the country.

This comes ahead of the Microsoft Cloud data center launch in Qatar and as part of Microsoft’s commitment to engage its unmatched global partner ecosystem to drive success for its customers and accelerate the country’s overall digital transformation agenda.

“As the momentum for cloud adoption in Qatar continues to thrive, great opportunities arise for organizations to reinvent their businesses and reimagine their industries. We are reshaping our partner ecosystem to empower our customers with the most choice and flexibility on our trusted and secure cloud platform”, said Lana Khalaf, General Manager, Microsoft Qatar. ”Our unmatched global partner ecosystem is the last mile in ensuring our customers succeed with our solutions. We are pleased to expand our collaboration with Atos as they combine an extended knowledge of Microsoft offerings with a global footprint and a vision for ensuring the success of our customers on their journey to the cloud.”

The partners have built a joint team that will guide developments and go-to-market activities for their respective field organizations, with a common engagement model.

“Atos is pleased to announce its partnership with Microsoft in Qatar, which aims to accelerate the digital transformation journey of the public and private sectors in line with Qatar National Vision 2030. With this, we aim to provide more agility for our Qatar clients and help them to achieve their goals. By leveraging Atos Middle East & Turkey footprint and vast experience across the globe, Atos and Microsoft will bring a rich and unique offering to Qatar.” said Taha Mohsen, General Manager, Atos Qatar.

Noteworthy that Atos is one of several Microsoft partners to consult on TASMU platform, Qatar’s ‘Smart City' project. Commissioned by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the firm delivered cybersecurity threat detection and response services on the milestone project, officially listed as the Middle East's first smart city.

A reputed global leader in cloud and digital workplace, Atos ranks number one in Europe for managed security services, holding a highly impressive second place in the global market. Its ground-breaking initiative Atos OneCloud blends cloud advisory consulting, application transformation expertise, prebuilt cloud accelerators, and innovative talents in an end-to-end set of services to help its clients navigate their cloud journey securely and with speed. Through best-in-class computing power and the pioneering Quantum Learning Machine, Atos is set to help design the future of Qatar’s public sector’s information space.

Microsoft has established plans to deliver the intelligent and trusted Microsoft Cloud services from a new cloud data center region in Qatar with Microsoft Azure, and Office 365, Dynamics 365 and Power Platform. Microsoft’s cloud spans 60+ announced cloud regions across the globe with Azure available in 140 countries and delivers a comprehensive set of enterprise-grade cloud computing services for developers and businesses of all sizes to create new customer experiences, transform their business and operations and accelerate the pace of innovation.

-Ends-

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

For more information (Press only):

Joana Osta, Microsoft Middle East Cluster (MEC)

joanaosta@microsoft.com

Christiane Salem, Stallion Communications

christiane@stallionadv.com

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 107,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on Euronext Paris and included in the CAC 40 ESG and Next 20 Paris Stock indexes.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Laura Fau | laura.fau@atos.net

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022