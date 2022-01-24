PHOTO
Dubai, United Arab Emirates: MFC Group (MFC) organised a charity drive together with Emirates Red Crescent, a volunteer humanitarian organisation that supports official authorities in times of peace and war, to help conflict affected countries that have left children orphaned and families homeless. MFC companies contributed with boxes of non-perishable food items, children’s books, toys and computer units.
Since its establishment in 1977, MFC has been proactive in lending a helping hand to the needy and distressed, with regular donations and support to local and international charities.
Laurance Langdon, MFC Group’s General Manager, says: “As one of the oldest logistics companies in the region, MFC has always supported those in need, and we take seriously our responsibility of giving back to society and to the community that we live in..”
This event is licensed by Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department under license no. 4359.
MFC is one of the UAE's early pioneers in providing end-to-end logistics solutions. With a 50,000 sqm warehouse facility located in Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA), Dubai, MFC delivers an array of warehousing and distribution solutions, together with a complete range of Value-Added Services (VAS) such as promotional packaging services and a dedicated 2,000 m2 facility for non-hazardous chemical storage. Over the years, the company has built strong working relationships with JAFZA and the UAE customs.
