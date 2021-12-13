Bespoke exhibition from McLaren Automotive takes centre-stage at the Bahrain EXPO 2020 pavilion from December 12, 2021 until January 30, 2022

The display features a modern depiction of Bahrain’s weaving heritage through McLaren’s advanced carbon fibre technology

The all-new McLaren Artura joins the display as the latest supercar from the iconic British brand

McLaren Automotive, the British creator of luxury, high-performance supercars will be joining the Dubai EXPO 2020 with a bespoke “Weaving Innovation” exhibition, situated within the Bahrain country pavilion and paying homage to the country’s rich and long-standing weaving heritage. The display, which is proudly supported by Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company “Mumtalakat”, has officially opened on December 12, 2021 and will be accessible to the visitors of the world’s largest cultural gathering until January 30, 2022.

Since the formation of McLaren Racing in 1963, McLaren has been pushing the boundaries in the competitive world of Formula 1 and is famous for introducing the carbon fibre monocoque to the sport with the ground-breaking McLaren MP4/1 in 1981. Since then, McLaren has not made a race or road car that doesn’t benefit from this lightweight yet extremely strong material. The immersive display takes attendees on a journey which explores different phases of the carbon fibre creation process from racing through to the present-day McLaren Artura. The Artura is the brand’s first series production hybrid supercar, which is also the first to be built on a new carbon fibre structure called the McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA).

The “Weaving Innovation” exhibition at the Bahrain Pavilion at Dubai EXPO 2020 features a number of independent platforms, which allows attendees to learn more about this ancient craft, as well as its influence on modern carbon fibre applications that enhance the safety and performance of McLaren’s supercars. Visitors also learn how McLaren continues to build on the principles of weaving and is exploring how its focus on saving vehicle weight is not only making its supercars deliver outstanding performance and energy efficiency in the age of electrification, but how those insights and technologies could be applied to other areas.

“McLaren is renowned as a pioneer and we have been pushing the boundaries of this lightweight, yet extremely durable material in automotive applications through our award-winning range of supercars including the all-new McLaren Artura. Our exhibit at the Bahrain Pavilion at EXPO 2020 gives visitors a chance to understand and experience carbon fibre at its limit and learn more about how the strength and beauty of this innovative material comes from studying and improving on weaving techniques from the past.”

Mohamed Fawzi, Market Director – Middle East & Africa, McLaren Automotive

For more information on McLaren Automotive’s retail locations in Middle East & Africa, as well as its award-winning supercars, including the all-new McLaren Artura, please visit: https://cars.mclaren.com/.

