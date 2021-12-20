King Abdullah Economic City : As part of its continued efforts to develop a new generation of distinctive graduates possessing future competencies, Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College (MBSC) of Business and Entrepreneurship has announced the launch of a unique Master in Finance (MiF) program to develop recent graduates and early career professionals as future financial leaders. The introduction of the new program is in line with the College’s strategy to expand its academic programs into new business disciplines and establish itself as the leading business school in the region.

The new program features a globally relevant curriculum that meets the requirements of the local, regional, and global markets and offers an immersive learning experience to students. Delivered in Riyadh and King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), the program follows a unique modular format, with classes held over a four-day long weekend each month to suit working professionals. The total duration of the MiF program is 18 months. It accepts students of all academic backgrounds that include a substantial quantitative component, such as science, engineering, mathematics, and business, and prepares them for financial leadership roles in organizations of all types.

Dr. Zeger Degraeve, Executive Dean at MBSC, said that the MiF program conforms with the College’s focus on nurturing leadership skills and an entrepreneurial mindset while delivering knowledge through experiential learning. “MBSC’s new Master in Finance program will not only enable learners to manage effectively and create value sustainably but will also equip them with distinctive competencies to accelerate their careers,” he said.

Commenting on the program’s relevance to the Saudi Vision 2030 objectives, he added: “Our MiF program is closely aligned with the various Vision 2030 programs, including the Fiscal Sustainability Program, the PIF Program, the Financial Sector Development Program, and the Human Capability Development Program. By equipping young Saudi professionals with world-class financial management skills, the new program also supports Saudi Arabia’s efforts to develop local talent in line with Vision 2030. This is especially significant given the high rates of Saudization achieved by the Kingdom’s financial sector in recent times.”

Dr. Larissa von Alberti-Alhtaybat, Vice Dean of Programs and Associate Professor of Accounting at MBSC, said that the program is ideal for those seeking to advance their finance career or transition into finance. “One of the distinctive features of the new program is that it is infused with the Babson DNA, delivering added value and equipping students with the latest competencies. Besides, it is designed based on Babson College’s Entrepreneurial Thought & Action (ET&A) pedagogy, delivered through practical learning experiences by the college’s world-class faculty,” she said.

Dr. Georgios Daskalakis, MiF Academic Program Director and Associate Professor of Finance at MBSC, said that the MiF program comprises 12 courses that represent three key areas of development - foundational knowledge, functional knowledge, and leadership competencies. “The program seeks to impart theoretical knowledge and practical skills to enable graduates to successfully lead their organizations forward in the 21st century, to create value for all stakeholders in a sustainable and responsible manner,” he explained.

About MBSC

Established in 2016 in partnership with Babson Global, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Babson College, the #1 ranked business college for entrepreneurship education in the USA for over two decades, MBSC has grown into one of the region's most renowned colleges of business and entrepreneurship. The College is distinguished by its world-class faculty, emphasis on an experiential learning pedagogy, and focus on global expertise relevant to Saudi Arabia and the region. In addition to the MiF program, the College also offers Executive MBA and Master in Management programs that aim to develop 21st-century skills, including critical thinking, communication, and collaboration.

