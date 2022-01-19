Dubai, UAE: Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) will attend the UAE International Dental Conference & Arab Dental Exhibition (AEEDC Dubai) on its 26th edition. The event, which will take place from 1-3 February 2022, is part of MBRU’s continuous efforts to showcase the growing educational opportunities for postgraduates pursuing a career in dentistry.

During the event, which will be held at Dubai World Trade Centre, the university will promote five postgraduate programs at Hamdan Bin Mohammed College of Dental Medicine (HBMCDM) and Dubai Dental Hospital, the first and largest dental hospital in Dubai: Master of Science in Endodontics; Master of Science in Orthodontics; Master of Science in Pediatric Dentistry; Master of Science in Periodontology; Master of Science in Prosthodontics. Admissions for the academic year 2022-2023 are still open.

MBRU will also promote its one-year dental internship program, the first of its kind in an academic institute in Dubai, with the goal of broadening the horizons of newly graduating dentists by giving them the chance to provide complete patient-centered dental treatment. Admissions for the program will begin on February 27, 2022 and will end on May 29, 2022. This is in addition to the Endodontic Residency program accredited by the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties (SCFHS), the first of its kind outside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which will provide dentists with a unique opportunity to pursue advanced training in the discipline.

"MBRU's presence at AEEDC enables us to connect with a large network of dental experts, who come from the UAE and internationally, as the university aims to equip future dentists with world-class knowledge and skills." stated Professor. Manal Al Halabi, Dean of HBMCDM.

Dr. Khawla Belhoul, Senior Director, Dubai Dental Hospital, says, "Our participation at AEEDC gives us a platform to connect with dental professionals from all over the world, and helps us showcase Dubai Dental Hospital, Dubai’s 1st and largest dental hospital to both working professionals in the dental field, and to dental students and recent graduates who wish to expand their knowledge and increase their prospects by enrolling in postgraduate programs and advanced courses which are offered by the Hamdan Bin Mohammed College of Dental Medicine, MBRU, which we serve as a training site for. We look forward to connecting with the next generation of future healthcare professionals at the largest annual scientific dental conference and exhibition in the world.”

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022