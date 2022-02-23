Dubai, UAE: Lexus has recently announced the six finalists for the tenth edition of the Lexus Design Award 2022, a global platform to support and nurture the next generation of up-and-coming creators from around the world. Each of the finalists will gain the extraordinary privilege of mentorship by international creative stars as they prototype their ideas with a budget of up to 3,000,000 yen (approximately USD 25,000) per project. The finalists were selected by a distinguished jury from among 1,726 entries submitted by creators in 57 countries.

The Lexus Design Award was established to support fresh design talent and showcase their innovations on a prominent and respected international platform. This year’s six finalists were chosen for their original solutions that contribute to a better tomorrow, while articulating the Lexus brand's three core principles―Anticipate, Innovate, and Captivate, while seamlessly enhancing the happiness of all.

Lexus Design Award 2022 Finalists:

Chitofoam by Charlotte Böhning & Mary Lempres (Dual USA - Germany and Dual USA - Norway / Based in USA)

A biodegradable packaging solution derived from the exoskeletons of mealworms that have digested polystyrene foam waste.

Hammock Wheelchair by Wondaleaf (Malaysia)

A combination wheelchair, forklift, and hammock for reducing the manual lifting of patients by caregivers.

Ina Vibe by Team Dunamis (Nigeria)

A sustainable cooking, charging, and lighting product.

Rewind by Poh Yun Ru (Singapore)

A platform that leverages multi-sensory stimulation to prompt meaningful recollection for seniors with dementia.

Sound Eclipse by Kristil & Shamina (Russia)

A noise-canceling device that reduces noise from outside when placed near an open window.

Tacomotive by Kou Mikuni (Japan)

A tangible driving simulator for children with visual and aural challenges.

Lexus Design Award 2022 judge Anupama Kundoo said, "I was impressed by the creators' sensitivity to real-life issues faced by individuals with disabilities and the challenges facing society, such as sustainable coexistence with nature. The mentoring process will optimize the impact of the finalists' designs. I greatly enjoyed working with such a diverse jury and finding so much alignment. Where there were different perspectives, those too were complementary and aligned in their core values."

Kei Fujita, Chief Representative, Middle East & Central Asia Representative Office, Toyota Motor Corporation, said: “We are excited to see that the Lexus Design Award, now in its tenth year, is increasingly becoming recognized amongst creatives from around the world. This year’s submissions have been exceptional in terms of ideas, with the six finalists demonstrating unparalleled creativity, resourcefulness, and a great capacity for forward-thinking.”

Fujita added: “This competitive platform has always brought some of the best and brightest creators together from around the world, inspiring and empowering them to elevate their ideas and bring them to the world to contribute to a better tomorrow. Supporting the next generation is an essential component of Lexus’ drive to push the boundaries of what can be achieved through brave design. I would like to thank everyone involved in the Lexus Design Award’s enduring success, along with our customers from all around the world for supporting us on our journey to create amazing experiences.”

In mid-January, the six finalists participated in a five-day workshop with the four Lexus Design Award 2022 mentors: Sam Baron, Joe Doucet, Sabine Marcelis, and Yosuke Hayano. Interacting directly with these leading lights, the finalists received professional guidance to explore the potential of their ideas, and help bring them to life.

Finalists will continue working with mentors to further develop their prototypes throughout the approximately three months leading up to the Grand Prix selection. A judging panel featuring renowned design leaders Paola Antonelli, Anupama Kundoo, Bruce Mau, and Simon Humphries will select the Grand Prix winner in Spring 2022 based on their final prototypes and presentations.

About Lexus Design Award:

First launched in 2013, the Lexus Design Award is an international design competition that targets up-and-coming creators from around the world. The award seeks to foster the growth of ideas that contribute to society by supporting designers and creators whose works can help shape a better future. It provides a unique opportunity for each of six finalists to work with a globally recognized designer as a mentor to create prototypes of their designs and then exhibit them at one of the design calendar’s most important events.

About Lexus International:

Lexus launched in 1989 with a flagship sedan and a guest experience that helped define the premium automotive industry. In 1998, Lexus introduced the luxury crossover category with the launch of the Lexus RX. The luxury hybrid sales leader, Lexus, delivered the world’s first luxury hybrid and has since sold over 1.5 million hybrid vehicles.

A global luxury automotive brand with an unwavering commitment to bold, uncompromising design, exceptional craftsmanship, and exhilarating performance, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of the next generation of global luxury guests. It is currently available in over 90 countries worldwide.

Lexus associates/team members across the world are dedicated to crafting amazing experiences that are uniquely Lexus and that excite and change the world.

Link: https://discoverlexus.com/

