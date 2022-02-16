PHOTO
The names of the winners at the InsureTek Golden Shield Excellence Awards 2022 are in. Dubai’s Apex Auto Garage garnered the top honors having bagged the title of the “Lead Automotive Service Provider” of the year.
InsureTek Golden Shield Excellence Awards recognizes top performers across industries. Every year, the conclave provides unrivaled access to the world's largest and most diverse meeting of insurance entrepreneurs, investors, and industry insiders.
Currently in its 6th edition, the InsureTek Golden Shield Excellence Awards was held on 9th and 10th February 2022 at the Constellation Ballroom, Dubai Marina.
The event, spread over two days, had participants and industry experts engage in a fruitful discussion on innovations as well as strategies to boost productivity and reduce operational costs.
InsureTek Golden Shield Excellence Awards 2022 witnessed Apex Auto Garage walk home with the title of the Lead Automotive Service Provider of the year. The award was accepted by the company CEO, Mr. Muhammad Hassan Nazir and his team.
Based in the Al Quoz Industrial Area 2 Dubai, Apex Auto Garage (AAG) was born out of the merger of a large group of enterprises known as the MHN Holdings. Since its inception in 2008, MHN Holdings has expanded into a variety of industries, including facilities management, real estate, and technical services, to mention a few. Besides, they don't just operate in the UAE; they've also had great success in Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.
Apex Auto Garage has earned a reputation of being the go-to solution for luxury car repair services in Dubai. The company specializes in servicing premium car brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Rolls-Royce, Land Rover, Bentley, Audi, Porsche, BMW, Lamborghini, Maserati, Jaguar, McLaren, and Ferrari.
Spearheaded by a premium car enthusiast, Mr. Muhammad Hassan Nazir turned his passion into a business. He has personally overseen the operations at Apex Auto Garage the outcome being a huge clientele of over 20,000 satisfied and returning customers.
As a full-range service provider, Apex Auto Garage assists with major and minor repair works including servicing, bodywork, interior work, denting, painting, detailing, wrapping, and nano-ceramics. Unmatched client services, high-quality work, professional vehicle handling and a reputation for honesty are just a few of the qualities that make this service stand apart from its competitors. Their attention to detail is backed by a team of extremely skilled and knowledgeable mechanics and specialists and the use of advanced technology. Every vehicle brought in for repairs undergoes an exhaustive inspection followed by the preparation of a detailed report.
