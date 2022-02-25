Dubai, United Arab Emirates:- Oracle NetSuite, a world leader in Cloud ERP solutions, recently unveiled its top performing partners across the world. KPI was recognized as the Partner of the Year 2021 (New Logos) in ECEMEA (Eastern Central Europe, Middle East, Africa) region.

Two in a Row

KPI has been awarded by NetSuite, for the second consecutive year. In 2020, KPI received a double accolade - winning both Partner of the Year - for Most Business ARR and Partner of the Year - for New Logos (Businesses). Previously, KPI has also been awarded a 5-star partner status by NetSuite in 2019. That same year, KPI also became a SuiteCloud Developer Network or SDN partner and launched its first SuiteApp Rentegrate - an integrated equipment rental solution that manages rental operations on NetSuite.

Prabhakar Kamath, Founder & Managing Partner, KPI reflected on the wins and said, “Our journey with NetSuite began in 2014 when we identified NetSuite as a perfect solution to one of our customers’ requirements. We were impressed with the impact and the difference NetSuite can make on businesses. Since then, we decided on offering NetSuite services.

We began working our way through the NetSuite partner process and setting up a dedicated team. Today, we are a team of over 30 certified consultants and developers and have implemented NetSuite for over 100 businesses. We are managing a sizeable percentage of NetSuite’s revenue in the MENA region. Within a short span, we were able to apply our NetSuite expertise to clients across various industries including equipment rental, eCommerce, manufacturing, last mile delivery, and professional services. These awards only validate KPI’s approach that has always been grounded by the use of leading practices and deep knowledge of NetSuite.”, he stated.

“2021 has been a year of tremendous growth and innovation for us. We have one of the best NetSuite consulting teams in the region, delivering high-quality work and building long-standing relationships with our customers - fueling the success of our Technology practice. We are thankful to our customers who choose NetSuite as their ERP system and repose their trust in KPI to deliver and implement the system. We are grateful to the Oracle NetSuite team for this recognition.” said Pritesh Kadhi, Partner & Chief Operating Officer, who heads the NetSuite practice at KPI. “As we move into 2022, we are very excited about upcoming projects, expanding operations in KSA & Africa, and launching new solutions under the NetSuite platform”, he added.

With numerous awards and recognition under its belt, KPI has grown to be one of the most popular and most trusted NetSuite Solution Providers in the MENA region. KPI’s growing portfolio of customers includes Al Faris Equipment Rental, Hertz Dayim Equipment Rental, Infinity des Lumières, Jeebly LLC, Techem Energy, among others.

-Ends-

About NetSuite Partner Awards

NetSuite's network of partners plays a key role in helping the more than 28,000 customers and subsidiaries that run their business on NetSuite ERP. Every year, NetSuite recognizes excellence and best practice performance among its preferred suppliers through its yearly awards. In line with that, the 2021 ECEMEA NetSuite channel awards were conducted online last week.

About KPI

Started in 1992, KPI is a diversified firm providing Audit, Business Advisory, and NetSuite services in UAE. Currently headquartered in Dubai, KPI has further plans to add more strength to its NetSuite team and expand operations in the region with new offices in Saudi Arabia & Africa. For more information, please visit: KPI Website.

