Serco, the international provider of critical government services, has won a Global Leading Employers award and been recognised as belonging to the top 1% of international employers.

Leading Employers is the world’s most comprehensive study on employer quality. Compiled by the Institute of Research & Data Aggregation, based in Germany, the study draws on a broad spectrum of sources, feedback and criteria to develop a holistic assessment of employers, across categories including recruiting performance, employee experience, work-life balance, compensation and benefits, culture and values, and prosperity and leadership.

Under the leadership of CEO Phil Malem, Serco in the Middle East has undergone a transformative journey repositioning itself as a strategic partner to local governments. The launch of +impact, Serco’s advisory business in 2023, redefined government consulting in the region, combining strategic insight with on-the-ground delivery.

Here in the region, the company has also exceeded its Emiratisation targets by 657% and increased the number of female nationals in its workforce by 133%, with gender parity now achieved at leadership level. Serco Middle East’s 2024 gender pay gap review also reflects a 0.94% pay gap in favour of its female colleagues – a testament to its commitment to equity, inclusion, and rewarding talent based on performance and potential. These milestones reflect Serco’s deep commitment to national development, inclusion and sustainability, further underscored by the integration of Climatize and ExperienceLab into its growing advisory business.

Today, with over 4,500 employees supporting vital services, Serco is aligned with regional visions such as Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the UAE Centennial Plan, championing citizen-first service delivery across the Middle East

Chief Operating Officer for Serco Middle East, Hana Abu Kharmeh, said: “Being recognised among the top 1% of employers globally is a powerful endorsement of the culture we’ve built at Serco in the Middle East. Our focus on inclusion, national talent development and employee wellbeing has created an environment where people feel empowered to grow and contribute meaningfully to the communities we serve. This award is a tribute to our incredible teams across the region who live our values every day.”

About Serco

Serco brings together the right people, the right technology and the right partners to create innovative solutions that make positive impact and address some of the most urgent and complex challenges facing the modern world.

With a primary focus on serving governments globally, Serco’s services are powered by more than 50,000 people working across defence, space, migration, justice, healthcare, mobility and customer services.

Serco’s core capabilities include service design and advisory, resourcing, complex programme management, systems integration, case management, engineering, and asset & facilities management.

Underpinned by Serco’s unique operating model, Serco drives innovation and supports customers from service discovery through to delivery.