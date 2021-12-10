Yas Marina Circuit and its iconic sunset race confirmed as the Formula 1 season finale for another decade

Contract extension further spotlights the emirate as a global sports, entertainment and tourist hub

Abu Dhabi, UAE: His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, has witnessed the signing of an extended 10-year agreement between Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management (ADMM) and the Formula One Group to host the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix until 2030.

The event, which will continue to be hosted at Yas Marina Circuit, will remain the final race of the F1 season for an additional ten years, further spotlighting the emirate as a global sports, entertainment and tourist hub

After the signing, His Highness participated in a pit lane walk at the remodeled Yas Marina Circuit. HH also toured the sponsors’ pavilions and previewed the 2022 Formula 1 car.

Saif Al Noaimi, CEO of ADMM, said: “The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and Yas Marina Circuit continue to introduce hundreds of millions of spectators and TV viewers to Abu Dhabi and the United Arab Emirates. The signing of a new multi-year deal with the Formula One Group not only represents the strength of our relationship but reaffirms our commitment to delivering an unparalleled and world-class race weekend experience for all visitors to enjoy.”

Formula 1’s President and CEO, Stefano Domenicali, commented: “We are delighted to confirm that we will be racing in Abu Dhabi until 2030 under this new agreement. We are hugely looking forward to the season finale this weekend when more Formula 1 history will be made. The promoter, ADMM, always creates an incredible show for the final race of every F1 season and combined with the changes made to improve the racing on the Yas Marina Circuit we are excited for many years of racing in Abu Dhabi that is ahead of us.”

Mohammed Bin Sulayem, former Emirati Rally Driver, FIA Vice President and President of the Emirates Motorsports Organization (EMSO) concluded: “I have immense pride in my country’s commitment to motorsports, and their investment at a community level to grow the sport and offer world-class opportunities. The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is a one-of-a-kind showcase of Abu Dhabi on a global scale. To have the commitment that it will be the final feature on the F1 calendar for at least another 10-years is a testament to the unwavering support of all stakeholders involved.”

Yas Marina Circuit hosted its inaugural race in 2009, quickly earning favoured status among local, regional, and international fans. With a global reputation as a world-class destination, Abu Dhabi’s iconic day-into-evening race welcomes 125,000 spectators each year – nearly half of whom travel from overseas to experience the warm hospitality of the UAE and its growing number of hotels and attractions.

About ADMM

Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management (ADMM), with its head office at Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, has created unique, world class experiences across Abu Dhabi since 2009.

ADMM have promoted and delivered globally significant events, the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Grand Prix, alongside over 400 events a year across motorsports, health and fitness, entertainment and major corporate conferences. The company also delivers a significant programme of motorsport retail experiences for business and consumer audiences at Yas Marina Circuit across the year. This combined experience means that ADMM has a region-leading team with expertise in event marketing, communications, promotions and project management.

Such talent firmly positions ADMM as a leader in sports management. The company is now seeking to diversify into activities and strategic ventures beyond Yas Marina Circuit in order to build towards a broader long-term vision aligned with its partners and stakeholders in Abu Dhabi.

About Yas Marina Circuit

Yas Marina Circuit is the United Arab Emirates’ most exciting sporting and entertainment multi-purpose venue. Located on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the circuit is home to the annual FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX and much more. In addition to the extensive year-round program of professional and grassroots motorsport events and experiences including Drag and Yas Track Nights, the circuit has emerged as a thriving hub for entertainment and community events in the UAE. As the region’s most technologically advanced facility, the circuit is also a leading MICE venue, regularly hosting a diverse range of corporate meetings, conferences and events. Whether you want to experience the thrill of karting at our Kartzone, driving an Aston Martin GT4 at over 200km/hour on an F1 circuit, work towards your racing license at the Yas Racing School, get fit at TrainYas, participate in one of our many sporting events, or simply catch up with friends at Yas Central, Yas Marina Circuit truly is The Meeting Place of Champions.

