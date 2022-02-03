Intertec Systems, a regional Digital & Technology company, today announced the appointment of Thomas George as its new Senior Vice President to accelerate momentum in the market. Responsible for driving growth across various geographies, Thomas will focus on driving technology innovation for customers.

Thomas George mentioned, “Intertec Systems has long and strong legacy with values at its core. A culture of Innovation coupled with high customer & employee centricity is admirable. I am delighted to join Intertec to be part of the next phase of hyper growth and transformation. Given the transformation the IT and Digital industry is going through and also the changing demands of businesses, I believe Intertec is very well positioned to be a valued partner of choice who can deliver the business outcomes! I would like to thank Naresh, Nikhil and the board for this opportunity and look forward to exciting times!”

“Thomas’ appointment reflects on Intertec’s continued focus of earning our customers trust. His background as a world-class leader in the tech industry and passion of working with customers to drive business outcomes is a great match for our customer-centric approach. We are delighted to bring his considerable knowledge on board and believe he is in a perfect position to drive the overall business growth and support our key customers on various fronts”, said Naresh Kothari.

Through his 30 years of experience, Thomas has worked in various geographies like the Middle East, India, and UK. He has engaged with various clients across global regions scaling businesses. Thomas has experience in terms of managing large transformation deals, building and executing business strategies, handling large teams spread across geographies, helping organizations achieve operational excellence, and creating leaders. He joins Intertec from Wipro where he was the Managing Director for Wipro Africa. Prior to that, he was the Country Head & General Manager of Wipro in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. He also served as a Board Member in “Women's Business Park” in Saudi Arabia.

-Ends-

About Intertec Systems:

Established since 1991, Intertec Systems is a regional Digital & Technology company helping organizations drive better efficiency, experience and innovation through technology-led transformation. Our core capabilities include Digital, Business Applications, Cloud, Security and Managed Services with successful references of $10M+ engagements. Our engagements are supported by our 50+ Technology Alliances, NOC centers, SOC center and Software Delivery Centers. With local offices in 5 countries, we serve Governments, BFSI, Healthcare and Retail organizations across Middle East & India.

