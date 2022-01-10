BOLD Management, the globally renowned talent management agency based in Milan and Paris, today announces the expansion of their newest office in Dubai, becoming the first international talent agency to arrive in the Middle East. Founded by Enrico De Finis in 2016, the agency represents over 60 influencers with a combined reach of over 20 million followers across the United States, South America, Europe, and now the Middle East. Among them are fashion icons Leonie Hanne, Bianca Balti and Tamara Kalinic, tastemakers Andrea Faccio, Hugh Laughton-Scott and Ashton Gohil, as well as micro influencers Aya Mohammed, Sadiq Desh and Polly and Pamy.

A unique player in the luxury talent management industry, BOLD Management is now expanding to the MENA region with the launch of their Middle East headquarters in the heart of Dubai. Rooted in the heritage of Italian savoir-faire, BOLD Management is composed of a young and dynamic team across Milan, Paris and Dubai. An intimate family of highly creative individuals, BOLD melds Talent Management with creativity by fostering a home for photographers, videographers, DJs, Art Directors, and Content Creators alike.

Headquartered in Dubai Design District, BOLD Management will be a part of the newly opened YKONE House in Building 5. BOLD Management will be home to an in-house production studio, co-working café, and connected workspace for all talents and creatives to use collectively. Bringing its distinct European flair to the Middle East, BOLD Management has already onboarded a slew of the region’s most sought-after content creators. With a roster currently based in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, BOLD Management Middle East talents proudly represent the diversity of the MENA region.

Among the new faces, find Lebanese-Palestinian male fashion trailblazer Ahmad Daabas, Sudanese creative and photographer Korrii, Emirati content creator and Film student Mohammed Al Ahbabi, Somali content creator and fashion blogger Dee Mohamud, Emirati-Mexican content creator Ashley Al Busmait, and Saudi male fashion icon ZombieKhalid, to name a few. The agency has also onboarded multifaceted talents such as the photographer Lughass and creative production house Burgers & Hoodies, offering a wide range of talents all under one roof. The full talent roster includes Ahmad Daabas, Arabpunkstar, Bella Tehrani, Korrii, Mohammed Alahbabi, Dee Mohamud, Lughass, Ashley Al Busmait, ZombieKhalid, Maha Hafez, and Ghassan Kayed.

At the helm of BOLD Management’s latest venture is Helena Devincenti - Head of BOLD Management Middle East. American raised but of French-Argentinian origins, Helena’s international experiences across the Luxury PR, Journalism and Television sectors have led her to meet the region’s most promising talents and brands. Her expertise combined with that of BOLD Management will be used to lead the talent roster in the MENA region. On the new opening, Helena said, “BOLD Management is an international pioneer for talent management, having worked with the industries’ biggest names from the dawn of influencer marketing. Today, our goal is to bring this decade-long experience to the Middle East, purveying the same values of diversity, creativity and individuality that defines BOLD. Our mission is to provide a platform for the unique creatives in the MENA region that deserve international recognition, fostering an agency that is locally rooted but with an international scope. BOLD Middle East will build bridges among Milan, Paris and now the rising fashion capital of Dubai, with the region’s most promising talents and creatives at its forefront.”

On the launch of the agency in Dubai, BOLD Management Global Director Enrico De Finis said, “We are more than happy to be the first European talent agency to launch in the MENA region. The digital and social media worlds have the purpose of connecting cultures and people, and we are very proud to have a role in creating this link. Dubai is the connector for us in the Middle East, and we continue to look beyond - our next destination will be BOLD Miami in 2022.”

