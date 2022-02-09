As part of its journey towards continuous development and commitment to providing the best healthcare services, the International Medical Center (IMC) in Jeddah has become the first and only hospital in the Middle East to offer the Patient Reported Outcome Measures (PROMs) service to its patients with real time feedback at the point of care. This unique model of care uses state of the art technology to put the patient voice at the forefront of clinical care. At IMC we are deploying them on a ‘hospital wide basis as a standard of care’. An ambitious vision which will revolutionize the way we deliver clinical care.

Dr. Walid Fitaihi, CEO & Chairman of IMC says ‘ At IMC we are proud to pioneer improved models of care. PROMs is one such tool allowing us to champion value-based health care in the Kingdom’

PROMs are validated questionnaires that are developed by experts and used by some of the leading hospitals worldwide. They take less than a minute to fill by patients and provide accurate information of the patients perception of their health status. They allow patients to tell us what matters most to them about their health condition. PROMs allow for shared decision making and tailored treatment plans to be developed. They also allow both the patient and the healthcare teams to chart recovery and progress over time from illness to wellness.

Innovative research has shown that routine use of PROMs can improve symptom management, quality of care provided, patient satisfaction and even survival in some cases.

Dr. Emad Sagr, Chief Medical Officer at IMC says “This will be a game changer in improving the standard of care for our patients. Using PROMs will allow us to put the patients perspective and needs at the heart of everything we do, as we continue to drive towards excellence”

The importance of PROMs stem from the fact that they are standardized, validated and developed by International Experts in co operation with specialised global research teams. It is a tool that allows IMC to benchmark itself against the best hospitals globally.

By introducing this model of care, IMC aims for a better understanding of the patients health concerns, translate this data into practice by developing the best evidence based plans. Using PROMs aligns us with our aim of continuing to help our patients gain access to the best healthcare tools available globally.

-Ends-

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022