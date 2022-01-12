Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates : The Hudayriyat Island and Marsana public beaches located on Hudayriyat Mar Vista in Abu Dhabi, developed and operated by Modon Properties, have received the Blue Flag Beach Certificate.

Awarded by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE), the Blue Flag Beach Certificate is globally trusted and recognized by the United Nations Environment Program and the World Tourism Organization. FEE is the world's largest environmental education organisation, active in over 100 countries around the world.

The Blue Flag is one of the world’s most recognised voluntary eco-label, which is awarded to beaches and marinas that are developed to the highest standards of sustainability. To qualify, a series of stringent environmental, educational, safety, and accessibility criteria must be met and maintained.

This is the fourth consecutive Blue Flag awarded to Hudayriyat and the second to Marsana, which underlines the commitment of Modon to maintain and adhere to the strict sustainability standards outlined by FEE. The Blue Flag certifies that the two beaches have met the 32 criteria surrounding environmental education and information, environmental management, safety and water quality.

“During the past 10 months, we collected samples of the beach water for inspection and analysis every 15 days. The results were submitted as per timeline to secure the Blue Flag certificate,” said Ahmed Al Shaikh Al Zaabi, Director of Delivery, Modon Properties. “This reflects our ongoing commitment to ensure not only the global best practices in beach sustainability but also to ensure that every visitor to the beaches is assured of a healthy and safe environment.”

He added: “Securing the Blue Flag certifications also highlights our focus on further promoting Abu Dhabi as a preferred lifestyle destination for residents and tourists. We will continue to focus on developing and managing our leisure assets in line with the high standards of environmental sustainability set by the Government of Abu Dhabi and overseen by the Department of Municipalities and Transport.”

-Ends-

About Modon

Modon Properties was established in January 2018 as a real estate development company, mandated by the Government of Abu Dhabi to develop leisure, recreational, and sports destinations. The company works in line with the goals of Abu Dhabi’s Future Plan, supporting the Emirate’s economic success and keeping pace with its future growth.

Through developing multi-use strategic projects, Modon aims to offer citizens, residents, and visitors with an optimal experience of Abu Dhabi.

About Hudayriyat Mar Vista

Located on Hudayriyat Island is Abu Dhabi’s latest leisure, sports and camping destination. It includes ten distinct offerings such as Bab Al Nojoum, the emirate’s first urban camping site, Marsana, a vibrant waterfront promenade with a variety of F&B retail outlets, 321 Sports, Circuit X, OCR Park for adventure seekers, Hudayriyat Courts, a cycling track, Bike Park for sports enthusiasts, Heritage Trail for nature lovers and Hudayriyat Beach.

In partnership with the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), Hudayriyat Leisure and Entertainment District was developed by Modon Properties (Modon).

For media inquiries:

ASDA’A BCW

Rawan Al Hosban | Sabrin Al-Aloul

Rawan.alhosban@bcw-global.com | Sabrin.alaloul@bcw-global.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022