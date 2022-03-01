At this year's MWC Barcelona, Huawei is meeting with global operators, industry partners, and thought leaders for discussions on topics including 5G business success, green technology, IT growth, and the company’s GUIDE business blueprint.

Huawei's Rotating Chairman Guo Ping spoke on the company's plan to continue its globalization strategy and increase its investment into foundational technologies. Through this investment, Huawei hopes to reshape the fundamental theories, architecture, and software that underpin its industry, increase its mid-to long-term competitiveness, and ensure the longer-term sustainability of the ICT industry.

Looking to the industry’s development, Huawei's recent GUIDE business blueprint provides support to digital network providers, as it lays out the five key capabilities operators will need to develop to achieve business success in the coming decades. These include expanding services, innovating efficiently, leveraging resources, competing on value, and contributing to society.

To support operators while also enabling enterprise to thrive in a digital economy, Huawei has unveiled a variety of solutions at MWC 2022 including:

Launching gigabit fiber-to-the room (FTTR) solutions that aim to build an all-optical base for smart homes and digital enterprises, enabling gigabit Wi-Fi 6 coverage in each room and creating a brand-new digital life experience.

Steven Zhao, Vice President of Huawei Data Communication Product Line, noted that the rapid development of digitalization poses new requirements on IP networks. To meet these new requirements, the company’s vision for IPv6 Enhanced is intended to further unleash the value of connectivity in terms of deterministic quality, programmability, intelligent O&M, and more, playing an important role in the digitalization of numerous industries.

Unveiling its latest wireless products and solutions, including third-generation TDD M-MIMO products and FDD ultra-wideband multi-antenna products. Huawei also introduced its newly released IntelligentRAN architecture. Gan Bin, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Huawei Wireless Solution, noted: "5G's large-bandwidth and multi-antenna technologies have brought tangible benefits. But we do not stop here; instead, we move ahead and continue to innovate.”

Huawei's OneStorage strategy and new data infrastructure offerings to global carriers. Huawei IT Product Line president, Peter Zhou, noted, "Huawei strengthens its OneStorage strategy to enable storage resource pooling, intelligent management, and interconnection with multiple clouds." The company has already been named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for primary storage for six consecutive years.

Meanwhile at MWC 2022, HUAWEI Mobile Services (HMS) showcased a range of innovative tools, capabilities, and experiences through HMS Core, HMS Apps, and Five HMS basic service engines, as well as the latest hardware innovations. Huawei is displaying its full capabilities at the HMS Ecosystem Exhibition Area, including HMS for PC powering the Smart Office experience, HUAWEI Ads, HMS Core Kits, Petal Search, Petal Maps, and more.

At the HUAWEI Spring 2022 Smart Office Launch, Huawei Consumer Business Group announced the launch of seven new products, including its latest flagship laptop, its first all-in-one PC, a new 2-in-1 laptop, its first E-Ink tablet, a new HarmonyOS tablet, the company's first-ever printer, and a new portable speaker. These releases were part of a larger plan Huawei announced to create smart offices and fresh experiences for global consumers.

