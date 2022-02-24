HSBC has appointed Nabeel Albloushi as Head of Markets and Securities Services (MSS) for the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Nabeel takes on the expanded role in addition to his current role as Head of MSS Corporate Sales for Middle East North Africa and Turkey (MENAT).

Based in Dubai, Nabeel will focus on leveraging HSBC’s strength in capital financing and complex solutions to support UAE and Middle East corporates looking to invest and expand internationally.

A senior banker who has held leadership roles across HSBC’s wholesale banking business, Nabeel’s expertise and deep relationships with local regulators and exchanges, combined with the bank’s international footprint, will help connect corporate and institutional clients to a global network of capital and capabilities, opening up access to markets in Asia, Europe and the Americas.

