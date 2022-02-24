PHOTO
HSBC has appointed Nabeel Albloushi as Head of Markets and Securities Services (MSS) for the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Nabeel takes on the expanded role in addition to his current role as Head of MSS Corporate Sales for Middle East North Africa and Turkey (MENAT).
Based in Dubai, Nabeel will focus on leveraging HSBC’s strength in capital financing and complex solutions to support UAE and Middle East corporates looking to invest and expand internationally.
A senior banker who has held leadership roles across HSBC’s wholesale banking business, Nabeel’s expertise and deep relationships with local regulators and exchanges, combined with the bank’s international footprint, will help connect corporate and institutional clients to a global network of capital and capabilities, opening up access to markets in Asia, Europe and the Americas.
-Ends-
Media enquiries to:
Farah Farooq : farah.farooq@hsbc.com
About HSBC in the MENAT region
HSBC is the largest and most widely represented international banking organisation in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (MENAT), with a presence in nine countries across the region: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. In Saudi Arabia, HSBC is a 31% shareholder of Saudi British Bank (SABB), and a 51% shareholder of HSBC Saudi Arabia for investment banking in the Kingdom. Across MENAT, HSBC had assets of US$68.9bn as at 31 December 2020.
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.