Riyadh - Mubasher: Saudi Investment Bank (SAIB) has appointed Abdullah Salih Jum'ah as the company's Chairman.
The bank has also elected Abdulaziz Al Khamis as the board's Vice Chairman, according to a bourse filing on Monday.
It is noteworthy to mention that earlier this month, SAIB approved a capital increase of SAR 2.5 billion to SAR 10 billion from SAR 7.5 billion through bonus shares.
