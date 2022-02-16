PHOTO
DUBAI: Hitachi Energy has today announced the launch of its new TRO600 series wireless routers with 5G capability, which are purpose-built to help industrial and utility customers achieve high reliability and resiliency in mission-critical operations.
With the integration of 5G1 technology, Hitachi Energy’s TRO600 series routers enable a scalable, flexible and secure, hybrid wireless communication architecture. A hybrid network seamlessly combines the best of public and private cellular with broadband mesh, all managed through a single network management system. This approach unifies communications to all devices, ensuring fast, secure, and reliable connectivity for each operational need.
"At Hitachi Energy, we are proud to pioneer 5G-enabled communication devices for industrial and utility customers, ensuring connectivity where and when it matters most," said Massimo Danieli, executive vice president and managing director of Hitachi Energy's Grid Automation business unit. He added, "5G is essential on our path to decentralize and decarbonize the energy system and to accelerate the energy transition. With 5G, businesses can further expand a data-driven approach to efficiently manage their energy demand and balance the load on the grid."
"5G delivers significant connectivity performance improvements for the growing number of mobile, remote, and outdoor applications and complex use cases within industry, transportation, smart cities, and public safety," said Chantal Polsonetti, vice president, Advisory Services at ARC Advisory Group. "Given its history and leadership in building and managing power and communication networks, Hitachi Energy is well-positioned to help industrial companies harness the power of 5G as they pursue digital transformation," she added.
“5G will accelerate digital transformation and usher in Industry 4.0, which is characterized by large-scale industrial connectivity, low latency, and high reliability. Using 5G and a combination of technologies in a hybrid architecture, utilities and industry can build wireless communication networks that can efficiently capture and exchange data between interconnected machines, devices, and people. This improves the efficiency and flexibility of systems and lays the foundation for sustainable future operations,” said Dr. Mostafa AlGuezeri, Managing Director of Hitachi Energy for the UAE, Gulf, Near East and Pakistan.
Integrating 5G connectivity in the TRO600 series ensures optimal efficiency for multiple customer use cases across smart cities, oil and gas, mining, manufacturing, and utility applications. The high throughput supported is expected to drive greater adoption of virtual and augmented reality and video applications to aid operational efficiency and optimize processes. Meanwhile, the ultra-reliable low latency communications (URLLC) allow for greater digitalization of operational infrastructure and scalability of mission-critical control applications.
Why hybrid networks matter
Hitachi Energy’s hybrid connectivity solutions can provide a combination of interoperable technologies on a single communication network, enabling applications for edge devices, mobile devices, and field networks, spanning environments from dense urban to ultra-rural. A hybrid system can ensure seamless industrial communications even when specific connectivity options may be unavailable or hampered. In addition to the hybrid wireless architecture, Hitachi Energy’s TRO600 series provides robust mission-critical wired backhaul through a selection of gigabit ethernet and fiber interfaces.
As the number of devices and applications requiring real-time connectivity grows exponentially, 5G offers unparalleled speed, security, and reliability, enabling businesses to support this growth. It is expected to play a vital role in scaling massive Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and mission-critical applications for utilities and other essential industries, where reliable connectivity can increase personnel safety, future-proof the adoption of applications, and provide superior operational efficiency.
