Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) and Etisalat Digital announced that they will partner on an Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) project to enhance utility metering in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Over the next two years, TAQA’s power and water distribution companies - Abu Dhabi Distribution Company (ADDC) and Al Ain Distribution Company (AADC) - will work alongside Etisalat Digital to deploy the communication network and an advanced Internet of Things platform for AMI, helping unlock the capability of existing and new smart metres installed in customer homes and businesses.

TAQA has already started the journey towards the connectivity of its advanced metreing infrastructure, with more than 30 percent of the smart metres in Abu Dhabi already connected. This partnership will bring the connection across the Emirate to 100 percent.

Unlike traditional metres, smart metres with advanced connectivity capabilities can give customers access to detailed automatic readings of their current and historical energy usage, allowing them to better understand and control their consumption. Such infrastructure serves as the foundation which will enable future demand-side management programmes.

In addition, these metres will pave the way toward intelligent grid objectives such as monitoring capacity and outage management.

Omar Al Hashmi, TAQA Group’s Executive Director of Transmission and Distribution, commented, "TAQA’s agreement with Etisalat Digital is a significant moment for our customer-facing businesses. Once complete, it will ensure higher efficiency standards for our customers and contribute to the digitalisation of our infrastructure, accelerating operational improvements and smart grid readiness.

"The investment in this contract is also a step towards delivering on our Group strategy, which included investing an additional AED40 billion in our UAE-based transmission and distribution business by 2030." Salvador Anglada, CEO of Etisalat Enterprise Digital, stated that this partnership will develop and onboard new uses cases using innovative technologies such as 5G, Internet of Things and AI.

"Etisalat Digital is proud to be part of this flagship project for Abu Dhabi, which will automate, digitalise and manage the AMI systems, pushing all boundaries of technology in line with Abu Dhabi's strategy and vision, and TAQA Group’s 2030 Strategy. This is also aligned with Etisalat Digital's strategy of driving the digital future by enabling our government partners with advanced digital solutions and services," he added.

The agreement was signed by Saeed Al Suwaidi, Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Distribution Company; Abdulla Ali Al Sheryani, Managing Director of Al Ain Distribution Company (TAQA Group’s Distribution companies in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi); and Salvador Anglada, CEO of Etisalat Enterprise Digital.

This technology will support Abu Dhabi’s Demand Side Management and Energy Rationalisation Strategy, which aims to reduce electricity consumption by 22 percent and water consumption by 32 percent by 2030. It also supports the UAE’s objective of reaching net-zero by 2050, which will require a reduction in power and water consumption across the country.

© Copyright Emirates News Agency (WAM) 2022.