Talaat: “We seek to better meet the expectations and needs of the trading parties by being Henkel Egypt’s digital partner through building a strong network of retailers digitally connected to major manufacturers.”

Cairo: Delivering on its leading strategy to bolster e-commerce and digital transformation, Henkel Egypt announced the signing of a cooperation agreement with "Cartona" to be the first leading detergent company on the app. Through this cooperation, the detergent giant will achieve an improved facilitated product reach to retailers and wholesalers.

On the other hand, the cooperation confirms Henkel Egypt's outstanding agility in keeping pace with megatrends that are reshaping the dynamics of the markets as well as the consumer purchasing behaviors, especially after the pandemic. Moreover, it reflects Henkel’s commitment to digital transformation and supporting cashless transactions.

Ahmed Fahmy, VP Africa & Marketing MEA & President Henkel Egypt, stated, “Henkel holds leading positions with innovations, brands and technology regionally and globally; This partnership confirms Henkel’s vision and commitment towards reinforcing and integrating digitalization in its business, which is aligned with the objectives of Egypt’s vision 2030.”

Henkel is very committed to digitalization and is proud to be the first detergent company to collaborate with “Cartona” by providing its products online through the application. This enables the company to facilitate the reach of products to retailers and wholesalers in an open, participative digital infrastructure, which is of course faster and more efficient. The application will also enable Henkel to better observe and accurately monitor the market situation and purchasing behaviors of consumers. Wholesale and retail trade is one of the leading sectors of the Egyptian economy which has witnessed huge growth and developments in recent years as demand grew increasing the profitability of the sector. Moreover, Retail and wholesale trade account for 85% of the detergent sector in Egypt, which is positively reflected in Henkel's efforts in this field to improve performance and develop strategic plans to convert traditional transactions into digital ones.

Henkel aims to transform Digital into a customer and consumer value creator. We want to boost 1:1 engagement and digital sales in the consumer businesses by expanding existing and establishing new digital platforms for direct consumer relationships.

“Our partnership with Cartona confirms Henkel’s long-standing commitment to adapt to the changing needs and trends of the market and to expedite digital transformation by collaborating with new partners and players in this field. Internally, Henkel is providing a comprehensive set of training programs to our employees covering all aspects of digitalization, which reflects Henkel’s commitment towards digital transformation in dealing with our customers, consumers, partners and suppliers”, Fahmy added.

And in this context, Mahmoud Talaat, CEO and Co-Founder of Cartona, said, "We are proud to partner with Henkel Egypt, the leading company in the field of detergents. We seek to better meet the expectations and needs of the trading parties by being Henkel Egypt’s digital partner through building a strong network of retailers digitally connected to major manufacturers.” “Additionally, Cartona app will enable Henkel Egypt to access and utilize precise data and analysis to set and develop business growth plans more efficiently.” Talaat added.

It is worth mentioning that Henkel Egypt is a leading FMCG company thanks to its remarkable trademarks, commitment to innovation and advanced technological solutions. Likewise, the company is always keen on utilizing the latest advanced technology to provide products that offer the highest quality standards and health requirements for the Egyptian consumer. Moreover, the success of Henkel Egypt’s rapid process of digitalization is attributed to the extraordinary capabilities and agility of its employees and their fast adaptation to ‘test and learn’ framework.

