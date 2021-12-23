Abu Dhabi: HAYVN, the global institutional virtual asset platform announced today that they have been granted the Financial Services Permission (FSP) in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

As a leading regulated OTC Trading and Custody platform, HAYVN is now authorised to arrange deals in investments and provide custody for accepted virtual assets.

ADGM is one of the world’s leading virtual asset regulatory jurisdictions. This FSP will further strengthen HAYVN’s positioning as an institutional virtual asset leader within the Abu Dhabi Global Market.

Christopher Flinos, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at HAYVN said “the ADGM regulatory approval adds further depth to our impressive regulatory stack. We are a regulation-led firm, operating in a low-trust industry. With virtual assets becoming more and more institutional, our regulatory framework provides the ideal platform to buy, sell and get custody of virtual assets”.

“Not only will this FSP allow us to attract institutional capital into virtual assets, but it also allows HAYVN to secure more funding opportunities, setting us with access to capital to scale our businesses even further” says Christopher Flinos.

The HAYVN platform is built on unprecedented levels of transparency, regulatory compliance, and secure infrastructure, with a leading OTC trading desk and a regulated custody offering allowing their clients to buy, sell, and get custody to large amounts of Accepted Virtual Assets both easily and securely. HAYVN, will begin client on-boarding soon and subsequently go-live with its operations in the ADGM upon being granted the clearance from the FSRA.

Rensche Olivier, Director of Regulation at HAYVN stated that the most important factor within the virtual asset space is to build trust. “We operate in an industry that lacks trust and regulation and HAYVN is here to differentiate itself. Being a regulated firm within the ADGM helps build the level of trust that is needed to establish confidence within the new-to-crypto market.”

About HAYVN

HAYVN is the global standard in institutional virtual asset platforms. Our platform provides secure OTC trading and custody capabilities, enabling customers to trade virtual assets simply, safely, and efficiently. Breaking through the complexity of virtual asset trading and custody, HAYVN provides unprecedented levels of transparency, secure infrastructure, compliance, and best execution practices, bringing unique trading opportunities to our clients and the markets in which we operate. HAYVN is registered as AC Limited and trading as HAYVN. For more information, you can find us at https://hayvnglobal.com/home

About ADGM

Abu Dhabi Global Market is an award-winning international financial centre strategically located in the capital of the United Arab Emirates. Established by UAE Federal Decree, ADGM’s jurisdiction extends across the entire 114 hectares of Al Maryah Island.

ADGM's three independent authorities - the Registration Authority (RA), the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA), and ADGM Courts - together ensure that its business-friendly environment operates in line with international best practices, recognised by major financial centres worldwide.

Since opening for business in late October 2015, ADGM quickly gained global recognition for its robust, progressive, and responsive business-friendly ecosystem. Through collaboration, and by focusing on understanding business needs, ADGM introduced many ‘firsts’ both regionally and globally. As a catalyst of growth, ADGM delivers value to its clients and its peers and contributes to Abu Dhabi's ambitious growth plan and strategy. For more information about the ADGM, please visit https://www.adgm.com/

