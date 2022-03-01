Abu Dhabi: Medica Group, a Gulf Capital portfolio company and one of the leaders in the distribution of medical aesthetic equipment and products in the GCC and the Middle East, announced today that its founder and shareholder Elias Chabtini was elected as Chairman of the Board, providing counsel and guidance to Medica’s leadership team and supporting the ongoing expansion plans across the Middle East and Africa. Moreover, Medica has appointed André Daoud as its new Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Elias Chabtini who has served as CEO of the company since he launched the business.

Elias Chabtini founded Medica in 1999 and built it over the next twenty years into an industry leader. Its services range from consulting and education to logistics and marketing across four aesthetics verticals: equipment, injectables, cosmetics and para-pharmaceuticals. The company continued to grow following Gulf Capital’s investment in the business in 2019, expanding into new markets and developing new business streams.

Mohammad Madani, Managing Director Private Equity at Gulf Capital, said: “Medica was established as a clear industry leader under Elias Chabtini’s strong leadership, and we are looking forward to working with him as Chairman of the Board for continued growth across new markets and business lines to fulfil the incredible opportunities for Medica. Elias and André are focused on driving growth and value creation, and Gulf Capital will support the company’s strategic plans and achieve our financial objectives.”

Elias Chabtini said: “I am delighted to focus on my role as Chairman, working closely with the Board and the executive management team to guide Medica through the next phase of its journey. It is also exciting to be welcoming a distinguished leader, like André Daoud, to lead Medica into the future, given his proven track record and result-oriented drive. The company is well positioned for continued success, and I believe that André’s breadth of business experience, his ability to build major relationships, and his strong focus to lead with innovation and empathy, will play a critical role in further building on our strong momentum of positive trajectory. This succession planning has been well thought through, and I am confident that it will be seamless and successful.”

Commenting on his appointment, André Daoud said: “I feel very honoured to take on this new role and to lead Medica towards a new phase of its development at such an exciting time for the industry in the Middle East and Africa. I look forward to building on Medica’s strong market position, expanding our offerings, and providing the best career experiences for our team members. The quality and depth of our talent pool is one of our greatest assets and, together, we will be working on further enhancing our customers’ and partners’ experience. Working with Elias and our Board on implementing our growth plans is a huge privilege.”

André Daoud is a seasoned business strategist who brings over 20 years of strategic management and executive leadership experience and benefits from deep experience across multiple industries including e-commerce as well as finance, backed by solid digital expertise. He is a growth catalyst and an influential executive committee member with strong expertise in healthcare management, finance and e-business solutions.

-Ends-

About Medica Group

Medica Group supplies its first-rate service and technology-driven solutions to all its clients. Having partnered with the most prestigious and renowned global vendors, Medica Group is regarded as the first choice for regional aesthetic practitioners as well. With Elias’s business acumen and a keen eye for successful trends, Medica Group’s growing presence spans multiple markets across the GCC, Levant and North Africa. Going by the maxim “looking good is not an option anymore, it’s a way of living,” Elias has led the way to bring innovations to the regional markets.

About Gulf Capital

Gulf Capital is a leading thematic driven and socially conscious alternative investment firm with over sixteen years of investment experience in Gulf and Asian Markets across Private Equity, Growth Capital and Real Estate. Gulf Capital partners with dynamic entrepreneurs and exceptional management teams to provide them with growth capital, strategic advice and operational expertise to build market leading global businesses. The Firm has a long and proven track record of investing in Gulf and Asian Markets, having closed 36 investments since inception. It currently manages over $2.5 billion in assets across seven funds and investment vehicles. Gulf Capital focuses on resilient, forward-looking sectors such as Technology, Fintech, Healthcare, Business Services, Consumer and Sustainability. Its mission is to build value with world-class governance, deep expertise, and industry best practices to generate sustainable and superior performance for its key stakeholders.

For more information, please visit www.gulfcapital.com or LinkedIn @gulfcapital

For media enquiries please contact:

Borouj Consulting

Randa Mazzawi

Randa@boroujconsulting.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022