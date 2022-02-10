UAE-based retail chain Grandiose Supermarket is launching its fourth-largest branch this February, and it's covering an area of 30,881 Sq.ft, located in the Dubai Investment Park community in the newly opened OSR Shopping Centre.

Catering to the thriving neighbourhood in DIP and beyond, Grandiose aims to boost the community by offering a wide range of groceries, fresh produce and specially sourced products from all over the Mediterranean.

The latest launch marks the opening of the 11th Grandiose location in Dubai and 17th in the UAE overall. The retail chain aims to bring True Family Value to life with a convenient shopping experience while keeping its core value of being environment friendly and supportive towards local farmers intact.

The newly opened hypermarket is organizing a Grand Opening event on the 17th of February which will include performances for children, such as a bubble show, turtle mascot, juggler, and stilt walker. Adults can similarly enjoy the performances of a Tanoura dancer, and a musician along with being served Arabic coffee and refreshments.

Children can also learn about the ever-important role of sustainability at Grandiose Supermarkets and the grand launch will feature an interactive session for the children with Mr Turtle while learning about the importance of recycling and sustainable living.

Mussaab Aboud on behalf of The Ghassan Aboud Group said,

“We aim to provide communities and families with high quality, yet fairly priced grocery shopping experience. Our goal is to become the number one grocery retailer that promotes, highlights, and actively pushes for sustainability and family values. This is reflected in not just our prices, but our broad selection of eco-friendly goods. As our future and our children's future generations depend on the sustainable decisions we make today, we at Grandiose are committed to upholding the standards of this initiative for the foreseeable future.”

The Customer Experience at Grandiose:

With its high-rise ceilings, spaced-out aisles, light-wooden flooring and abundant natural lighting, the new Grandiose location delivers a customer-centric, differentiated shopping experience with a host of extensive varieties available at all locations. When coupled with competitive prices and a carefully curated international & local product selection, shopping at Grandiose is certainly a welcome change from the UAE’s existing selection of supermarkets.

The new Grandiose Supermarket provides the community with several dedicated sections, each hosted by a category expert. These include The Butcher’s Block, From The Sea, The Cheese Cave, Organic Food of the World, and a brand new Mediterranean section. The Mediterranean exclusive section offers carefully curated goods from all over the Mediterranean, bringing the best of each country in the region.

The Cheese Cave offers a full range of local and international cheese whereas The Butcher’s Block and From the Sea offer top-tier quality deli items and seafood. While the sections are fantastic for home chefs always on the lookout for ingredients, the fact that each counter is staffed by an expert adds an educational perspective for those customers embarking upon a culinary journey. In addition to the counter specialists, Grandiose Supermarket DIP will feature live cooking stations that prepare pizzas, grilled items, and fast-moving food for hungry shoppers.

In addition to fresh ingredients, the Grab & Go section at Grandiose holds an assortment of ready-made meals such as pizza, sushi and sandwiches, while the in-house bakery churns out an assortment of freshly baked bread and ready to eat items throughout the day.

Moreover, Grandiose also offers customers a wide selection of non-F&B goods. From a beauty section to household, electronics, and even pet essentials, the chain has integrated multiple new categories for added customer convenience.

Sustainability

Among the industry's leaders in sustainability, Grandiose remains at the forefront. In addition to being the first retail chain to completely replace single-use plastic bags with free-of-cost paper bags, Grandiose works to continually add more initiatives to its sustainability portfolio. Through initiatives such as these, consumers are encouraged to consume sustainably while promoting environmentally friendly habits.

Future Expansion

Grandiose is continuing its multiformat approach to deliver value to urban areas in the UAE. They are on track to implement rapid growth plans and aim to double their stores across the UAE in 2022. Not only will Grandiose expand its reach across the UAE but will integrate new and innovative in-store activations and categories with every expansion to elevate the customer experience. Grandiose Supermarket will soon be launching a location on the waterfront destination Al Qana, Abu Dhabi. It will feature a mix of leisurely F&B experiences along with high-quality grocery essentials to complete the family experience.

Seamless Online Experience

In addition to its new physical location, the Grandiose online experience is seamlessly channeled through its mobile app and e-commerce website in addition to its presence across different grocery shopping applications and aggregator partners. Grandiose promises all online customers free delivery of goods in as little as 60 minutes. With constant surprise deals and sales, customers are spoilt for choice; both in-store and online.

About Grandiose Supermarket

Grandiose Supermarkets are premier food and grocery multi-format stores offering an unparallel retail experience through its hypermarkets, supermarkets, and neighbourhood convenience stores across the UAE.

The family is at the core of everything Grandiose does offering the best value through products, experiences, and services. Grandiose Supermarket embrace responsible retailing focusing on health and wellness and promoting eco-citizenship. Grandiose won the Most Admired Retailer of Food and Grocery at the Middle East Retail Forum 2020,

With new stores in Arjan, Barsha South and Majan, Al Barari, Grandiose now operates 17 supermarkets in the UAE:

Dubai Locations - Marina Promenade, Marina Walk, Umm Suqeim 1, Silicon Oasis, Barsha 1, Dubai Mall, Sports City, Address Downtown, Jumeirah 2, Mina Al Wasl Dubai, Majan, Arjan, Dubai Investment Park.

Abu Dhabi Locations - Corniche Road (Abu Dhabi South) Masdar City and Reem Island (Abu Dhabi) and Ras Al Khaimah - Grove Village.

